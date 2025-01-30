Prezzo di LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE)
Il prezzo attuale di LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) oggi è 218.75 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di LSHARE a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di LIF3 LSHARE:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 35.82 USD
- LIF3 LSHARE la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di LSHARE in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di LSHARE.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di LIF3 LSHARE a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di LIF3 LSHARE in USD è stata di $ -152.4726656250.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di LIF3 LSHARE in USD è stata di $ -176.5633625000.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di LIF3 LSHARE in USD è stata di $ -211.03544465333454.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ -152.4726656250
|-69.70%
|60 giorni
|$ -176.5633625000
|-80.71%
|90 giorni
|$ -211.03544465333454
|-49.10%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di LIF3 LSHARE: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
-17.65%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles. The available features include but are not limited to swapping between different cryptocurrencies, yield farming, providing liquidity to earn incentives, and engaging in a decentralized lending market that offers yield on single assets and liquidity paired assets, as well as leveraging. We also offer avenues for users to acquire crypto with credit cards and to trade derivatives on our decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that sup- ports low swap fees and zero price impact trades. Additionally, with the Lif3 mobile wallet for cryptocurrency, users can easily access and manage their digital assets from their phones on a secured mobile app, making it easy to stay on top of their investments without having to worry about third-party security risks. Currently, Lif3 is a multi-chain protocol that is operational on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Fantom Opera with plans to expand in the future. And as a part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of DeFi and making the most innovative and advanced solutions accessible, we have decided to launch our own permissioned Layer 1 (L1) blockchain. As an extension of our L1 infrastructure, we offer Layer 2 blockchains as a Service. This allows developers to build on top of the permissioned Lif3 Chain and utilize its high-speed infrastructure and security to power their DeFi applications. Lastly, a crucial element of our success has been due to our very own Lif3 community. We are proud to have a highly engaged and passionate user base that actively contributes to the growth of Lif3 through governance, constructive feedback, suggestions, and social engagement. This collaborative approach is the key to building a strong and sustainable DeFi ecosystem. Our team is committed to delivering the ultimate DeFi experience to investors of all types, whether they are looking for low risk and low maintenance investments or seeking more exciting high yield opportunities. We strive to be at the forefront of the DeFi revolution and evolve the emerging sector of the financial industry.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 LSHARE in AUD
A$350
|1 LSHARE in GBP
￡175
|1 LSHARE in EUR
€207.8125
|1 LSHARE in USD
$218.75
|1 LSHARE in MYR
RM960.3125
|1 LSHARE in TRY
₺7,831.25
|1 LSHARE in JPY
¥33,803.4375
|1 LSHARE in RUB
₽21,710.9375
|1 LSHARE in INR
₹18,932.8125
|1 LSHARE in IDR
Rp3,528,225.3125
|1 LSHARE in PHP
₱12,768.4375
|1 LSHARE in EGP
￡E.10,985.625
|1 LSHARE in BRL
R$1,279.6875
|1 LSHARE in CAD
C$315
|1 LSHARE in BDT
৳26,595.625
|1 LSHARE in NGN
₦339,672.8125
|1 LSHARE in UAH
₴9,174.375
|1 LSHARE in VES
Bs12,468.75
|1 LSHARE in PKR
Rs61,000.625
|1 LSHARE in KZT
₸113,222.8125
|1 LSHARE in THB
฿7,382.8125
|1 LSHARE in TWD
NT$7,188.125
|1 LSHARE in CHF
Fr196.875
|1 LSHARE in HKD
HK$1,704.0625
|1 LSHARE in MAD
.د.م2,187.5