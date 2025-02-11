Prezzo di Lavandos (LAVE)
Il prezzo attuale di Lavandos (LAVE) oggi è 0.00001976 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di LAVE a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Lavandos:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 18.34 USD
- Lavandos la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +8.45%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Lavandos a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lavandos in USD è stata di $ -0.0000102007.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lavandos in USD è stata di $ -0.0000123921.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lavandos in USD è stata di $ -0.00003383274413893723.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+8.45%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0000102007
|-51.62%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0000123921
|-62.71%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.00003383274413893723
|-63.12%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Lavandos: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.02%
+8.45%
+1.41%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? LAVE is an altcoin on the TON network. This is a universal token for use in all areas of the decentralized Internet in the TON blockchain, web3, Telegram channels, TON sites. What makes your project unique? This is a universal token for use in all areas of the decentralized Internet in the TON blockchain, web3, Telegram channels, TON sites. At the moment, the token is a truly decentralized token. It is described in more detail in the whitepaper of the project. History of your project. Lavandos token was created on November 28, 2022. Initially, the token was a meme token. But having received a large number of good reviews, the token has been further developed. At the moment, the telegram channel has about 38,000 subscribers. And at the moment, anyone can use it as an in-game token in telegram bots. What’s next for your project? In the future, nft projects will be created with mechanics using the lavandos token, as well as useful educational, gaming and useful telegram bots using the lavandos token. What can your token be used for? At the moment it is used as a game token in telegram bots, and useful applications in telegram bots as well.
