Kulu the Pangolin is a crypto project on the networkis a crypto project on the Solana network that features the character of Kulu, a cartoon pangolin inspired by a real-life threat to pangolins—the world's most illegally trafficked mammal. Through Kulu's story, this project aims to raise awareness about the threat of pangolin extinction, by combining digital assets and wildlife conservation efforts in a creative and impactful way.

Sito web ufficiale: https://kuluthepangolin.com/