Prezzo di Kozue (KOZUE)
Il prezzo attuale di Kozue (KOZUE) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 15.05K USD. Il prezzo di KOZUE a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Kozue:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 2.13K USD
- Kozue la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -8.92%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 200.00M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di KOZUE in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di KOZUE.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Kozue a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Kozue in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Kozue in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Kozue in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-8.92%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-15.63%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-39.79%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Kozue: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
-8.92%
+13.83%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Kozue and Neiro, once just two small lives lost in the vast sea of a bustling animal shelter, found solace in each other's company. Their days were spent huddled close, the warmth of their shared fur a comforting reminder that they were not alone in the world. As littermates, their bond was unique, forged in the common hope that someday, they'd find their forever homes. That day came, but not without its bittersweet twist. Neiro, with his charismatic charm and undeniable appeal, was soon adopted into a home that recognized his potential for stardom. He became a sensation, his name whispered in awe among the pet community, his face adorning magazines, and his life a whirlwind of events and appearances. Kozue, though adopted into a different home, watched from the sidelines, her heart swelling with pride for her brother. Despite the distance and the fame that surrounded Neiro, their connection never waned. She kept tabs on him through social media, clips of his adventures, and the occasional update from their past shelter mates. Their bond, built on the humble beginnings of shared meals from a shelter bowl and the soft comfort of being curled up together against the cold, remained unbreakable. Kozue, now in a loving home herself, often thought of the days they spent side by side, dreaming of better lives. She knew, even from afar, that they were both living out those dreams, but always with a piece of their heart left with each other. Neiro, for his part, would often look into the camera during interviews or photo shoots, his eyes seeming to search for something or someone. Those who knew him well could tell he was thinking of Kozue, his protector, his confidante, his sister from the shelter days. Their story, though now filled with fame on one side, was at its core a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds, no matter the circumstances of their beginning or the paths their lives took.
