Economia del token di kittyspin (KS)
Informazioni su kittyspin KS
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di kittyspin (KS)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per kittyspin (KS), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di kittyspin (KS): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di kittyspin (KS) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token KS che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token KS possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di KS, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token KS!
Previsione prezzi di KS
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi KS? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di KS combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
