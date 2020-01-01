Economia del token di KittyMineCoin (KMC)
Informazioni su KittyMineCoin KMC
Just like Bitcoin, $KMC is a layer-1 digital currency but has been implemented through a shared chat log common in many modern video games. $KMC simply uses a syntax specific to the Minecraft chat log for retrieving transactions and blocks that players hash.
Implementation of this system in other games is very easy. As KMCoin runs currently, it consumes only 1Mb of RAM, generating trivial energy cost. The program itself is only half a megabyte and can run endlessly on any PC capable of running Java 8 and Minecraft for 146 years, given it can store 1Tb of information on the drive after this 146 year period.
It has been designed so players may utilize a new method that packs away the ledger before the file becomes too large, for a fast sync time. The base algorithm itself generates a consensus hash from all of the core mechanisms that store the information and keep the sync time fast. For example, once one million players have been added to an in-game layer-1, KMCoin driven ledger, the max download size for a sync between blocks (30sec) would be roughly 330Mb, yielding a fast sync time. Furthermore, players do not have to download the entire ledger, as the previous information is sufficient for encompassing the immutability of the entire chain.
KMCoin is a new approach to creating in-game wealth at the discretion of a community opposed to a central operator. The system ensures all players own their private information and does not break any game End User License Agreements. It is robust, fast and portable to other games with a chat log, given a syntax for retrieving blocks within this log is possible.It's the first ever utilizable blockchain in a video where you get rewarded by the ability to mine tokens by completing tasks in a videogame.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di KittyMineCoin (KMC)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per KittyMineCoin (KMC), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di KittyMineCoin (KMC): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di KittyMineCoin (KMC) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token KMC che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token KMC possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di KMC, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token KMC!
Previsione prezzi di KMC
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi KMC? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di KMC combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.