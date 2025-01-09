Prezzo di King Sugar Glider (KSG)
Il prezzo attuale di King Sugar Glider (KSG) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 23.21K USD. Il prezzo di KSG a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di King Sugar Glider:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 43.67 USD
- King Sugar Glider la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -3.34%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 699.19M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di KSG in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di KSG.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di King Sugar Glider a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di King Sugar Glider in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di King Sugar Glider in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di King Sugar Glider in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-3.34%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-33.20%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-39.08%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di King Sugar Glider: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.62%
-3.34%
+59.04%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
KSG is more than just the cutest memecoin on Solana—it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency where cuteness meets innovation. Built on the lightning-fast and scalable Solana blockchain, KSG is designed for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts who value community, creativity, and a little bit of fun in their financial journey. Why KSG? In a world full of serious and complex projects, KSG stands out with its irresistible charm. It’s designed to bring a smile to your face and remind you that crypto can be both profitable and enjoyable. Powered by Solana, one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains, KSG offers lightning-quick transactions and minimal fees, ensuring that your interactions are smooth and cost-effective. Accessible to All: KSG is designed to be approachable for everyone. With a low entry point and a strong presence on social media, it’s easy for anyone to join the KSG movement and start participating in the fun. Our Goals: Expand the KSG Ecosystem: We’re working on exciting developments like KSG-themed NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and community-driven projects that will enhance the KSG experience. While we’re a memecoin at heart, our team is dedicated to ensuring the long-term success and growth of KSG, with a clear roadmap that balances fun with strategic development. KSG isn’t just another token; it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a movement that brings joy and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Get ready to embrace the future with the cutest token on Solana—because in the world of KSG, every day is a little brighter and a lot more fun.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
