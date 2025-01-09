Prezzo di Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS)
Il prezzo attuale di Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 71.55K USD. Il prezzo di JEWELS a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Jewels Da Goat:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 791.20 USD
- Jewels Da Goat la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -5.45%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.81M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di JEWELS in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di JEWELS.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Jewels Da Goat a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Jewels Da Goat in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Jewels Da Goat in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Jewels Da Goat in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-5.45%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-40.25%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Jewels Da Goat: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.42%
-5.45%
+5.00%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 JEWELS in AUD
A$--
|1 JEWELS in GBP
￡--
|1 JEWELS in EUR
€--
|1 JEWELS in USD
$--
|1 JEWELS in MYR
RM--
|1 JEWELS in TRY
₺--
|1 JEWELS in JPY
¥--
|1 JEWELS in RUB
₽--
|1 JEWELS in INR
₹--
|1 JEWELS in IDR
Rp--
|1 JEWELS in PHP
₱--
|1 JEWELS in EGP
￡E.--
|1 JEWELS in BRL
R$--
|1 JEWELS in CAD
C$--
|1 JEWELS in BDT
৳--
|1 JEWELS in NGN
₦--
|1 JEWELS in UAH
₴--
|1 JEWELS in VES
Bs--
|1 JEWELS in PKR
Rs--
|1 JEWELS in KZT
₸--
|1 JEWELS in THB
฿--
|1 JEWELS in TWD
NT$--
|1 JEWELS in CHF
Fr--
|1 JEWELS in HKD
HK$--
|1 JEWELS in MAD
.د.م--