Prezzo di Iris Ecosystem (IRISTOKEN)
Il prezzo attuale di Iris Ecosystem (IRISTOKEN) oggi è 0.00299143 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di IRISTOKEN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Iris Ecosystem:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 8.36K USD
- Iris Ecosystem la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +11.09%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di IRISTOKEN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di IRISTOKEN.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Iris Ecosystem a USD è stata $ +0.0002986.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Iris Ecosystem in USD è stata di $ +0.0001483572.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Iris Ecosystem in USD è stata di $ -0.0000209639.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Iris Ecosystem in USD è stata di $ -0.000037651544308706.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.0002986
|+11.09%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0001483572
|+4.96%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0000209639
|-0.70%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.000037651544308706
|-1.24%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Iris Ecosystem: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.12%
+11.09%
-1.25%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-DRIVEN ECOSYSTEM FOR CRYPTO INVESTORS We use artificial intelligence tools to find the best market signals as well as the best projects to help crypto investors in their investment choices through our APP Iris. Iris also integrates a decentralized p2p exchange protocol as well as a play2earn to stimulate the community and accelerate token burning. IRIS is a system aiming to put business intelligence at the blockchain service to help investors of all sizes optimise their investment options. To do so, Iris offers a mobile application Iris App that analyses the most relevant projects on the market and sends real-time signals of the best opportunities (the best APYs of Staking/Farming, projects before their listing on CMC and CG, high yielding low cap projects and much more). Iris token will be the token used in the ecosystem. To benefit from the platform's premium services, users must hold a quantity of Iris tokens in staking. Holders are thus doubly rewarded by having access to the Iris App services and reflections. They will no longer focus on the token's price as it will be used as a means of unlocking services, and there will be no interest in parting with it, which will result in a stable and gradual increase in the value of the token. The token incorporates a manual burn system, a reflection system that rewards holders after each transaction.
|1 IRISTOKEN in AUD
A$0.0048162023
|1 IRISTOKEN in GBP
￡0.002393144
|1 IRISTOKEN in EUR
€0.0028717728
|1 IRISTOKEN in USD
$0.00299143
|1 IRISTOKEN in MYR
RM0.013461435
|1 IRISTOKEN in TRY
₺0.1057171362
|1 IRISTOKEN in JPY
¥0.4724963685
|1 IRISTOKEN in RUB
₽0.312604435
|1 IRISTOKEN in INR
₹0.2570236656
|1 IRISTOKEN in IDR
Rp48.2488642129
|1 IRISTOKEN in PHP
₱0.1750584836
|1 IRISTOKEN in EGP
￡E.0.151366358
|1 IRISTOKEN in BRL
R$0.018247723
|1 IRISTOKEN in CAD
C$0.0042777449
|1 IRISTOKEN in BDT
৳0.362860459
|1 IRISTOKEN in NGN
₦4.6235242937
|1 IRISTOKEN in UAH
₴0.1262981746
|1 IRISTOKEN in VES
Bs0.15854579
|1 IRISTOKEN in PKR
Rs0.8320961688
|1 IRISTOKEN in KZT
₸1.5727742368
|1 IRISTOKEN in THB
฿0.1036231352
|1 IRISTOKEN in TWD
NT$0.0984479613
|1 IRISTOKEN in CHF
Fr0.002692287
|1 IRISTOKEN in HKD
HK$0.0232434111
|1 IRISTOKEN in MAD
.د.م0.0300339572