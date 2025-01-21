Prezzo di IOI Token (IOI)
Il prezzo attuale di IOI Token (IOI) oggi è 0.00628869 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di IOI a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di IOI Token:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 2.99K USD
- IOI Token la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -7.67%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di IOI in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di IOI.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di IOI Token a USD è stata $ -0.000522766223004569.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di IOI Token in USD è stata di $ -0.0033342150.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di IOI Token in USD è stata di $ -0.0036972560.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di IOI Token in USD è stata di $ -0.008327932537997219.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.000522766223004569
|-7.67%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0033342150
|-53.01%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0036972560
|-58.79%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.008327932537997219
|-56.97%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di IOI Token: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.53%
-7.67%
-5.18%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
IOI Token is revolutionizing the gaming world by incorporating the latest in blockchain technology. This token is designed to enhance gaming experiences, offering players unique rewards and opportunities. Participants can earn IOI Tokens by engaging in various gaming activities, reaching milestones, and showcasing their skills. These tokens can be used within the gaming ecosystem for exclusive access to in-game items, unlocking new levels, or trading in the marketplace. Emphasizing the integration of NFTs, IOI Token allows gamers to acquire, trade, and collect unique digital assets. These NFTs represent rare and valuable in-game items, enriching the gaming experience with a sense of ownership and exclusivity. Initially focused on Trade Race Manager racing games, IOI Token has expanded its scope to include a broader range of casual games. These new offerings, developed using Unreal Engine 5, include engaging and entertaining mobile games. IOI Token also offers staking options with attractive APY. Through staking, users can earn returns on their investment, further motivating their participation in the gaming ecosystem and attracting more traders to the market. Moreover, IOI Token holders have the opportunity to play a role in its governance. Token holders can participate in DAO voting, allowing them to share their views and influence key decisions in the gaming world. This involvement not only lets them benefit from the token's value appreciation but also empowers them to shape the future of gaming.
|1 IOI in AUD
A$0.010061904
|1 IOI in GBP
￡0.0050938389
|1 IOI in EUR
€0.0060371424
|1 IOI in USD
$0.00628869
|1 IOI in MYR
RM0.0281104443
|1 IOI in TRY
₺0.2238144771
|1 IOI in JPY
¥0.976004688
|1 IOI in RUB
₽0.6350948031
|1 IOI in INR
₹0.5437201374
|1 IOI in IDR
Rp103.0932621936
|1 IOI in PHP
₱0.3673223829
|1 IOI in EGP
￡E.0.3162582201
|1 IOI in BRL
R$0.0379208007
|1 IOI in CAD
C$0.0090557136
|1 IOI in BDT
৳0.7667799717
|1 IOI in NGN
₦9.7650149451
|1 IOI in UAH
₴0.2655713787
|1 IOI in VES
Bs0.33958926
|1 IOI in PKR
Rs1.7536640934
|1 IOI in KZT
₸3.336150045
|1 IOI in THB
฿0.2136896862
|1 IOI in TWD
NT$0.2055143892
|1 IOI in CHF
Fr0.005659821
|1 IOI in HKD
HK$0.0489260082
|1 IOI in MAD
.د.م0.0630126738