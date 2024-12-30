Prezzo di InfinityBit Token (IBIT)
Il prezzo attuale di InfinityBit Token (IBIT) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 2.06M USD. Il prezzo di IBIT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di InfinityBit Token:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 4.22K USD
- InfinityBit Token la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.32%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 3.72B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di IBIT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di IBIT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di InfinityBit Token a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di InfinityBit Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di InfinityBit Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di InfinityBit Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-1.32%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+3.38%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+34.83%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di InfinityBit Token: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.03%
-1.32%
-18.38%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time. About InfinityBit Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology. Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users. AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment. IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry. A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
