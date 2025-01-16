Prezzo di IndoWealth Token (IWT)
Il prezzo attuale di IndoWealth Token (IWT) oggi è 0.328529 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di IWT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di IndoWealth Token:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 385.23K USD
- IndoWealth Token la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.34%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di IWT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di IWT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di IndoWealth Token a USD è stata $ -0.0011479634779584.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di IndoWealth Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di IndoWealth Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di IndoWealth Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.0011479634779584
|-0.34%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di IndoWealth Token: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.33%
-0.34%
-0.52%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
The IndoWealth Group is made up of, and administered by, a group of professionals across multiple jurisdictions with a large range of expertise and qualifications in fields such as investment banking, blockchain IT, financial advisory, entrepreneurship and more who have come together to realize a shared vision. Through its unique position of entering a developing multi-billion-dollar economy (that is set to soon become a multi-trillion-dollar G7-level economy in the very near future) over a decade ago and long before it became “fashionable”, the IndoWealth Group is able to harness its local network and connections to harvest the best deals in the fastest growing industries with the highest paying yields. Members of the IndoWealth Group have concluded billions of dollars’ worth of deals in the past for large institutions and high net-worth individuals, and now they have formed the IndoWealth Group to bring those same deals to the everyday investor through the power of blockchain technology. By combining the foundational templates of large-scale business enterprise with an investment-focused financial services lens boosted by the utility of blockchain technology, IndoWealth Group is the first entity to create a new investment model that is transcends traditional financial institutions and service providers. In so doing, the IndoWealth Group aims to be the bridge between the everyday investor and mega-projects that previously only the wealthy have access to. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and appealing directly to the lifeblood of crypto funding that is every individual crypto investor, the IndoWealth Group is much bigger than the sum of its parts. IndoWealth Group aspires to build to create a permanent income-producing, self-sustaining network that does the following: - Improve the crypto investment landscape by making large “unobtainable” deals available to its community - Continuously unlock the economic potential of one of the fastest growing economies in the world - Provide investors access to unprecedented investment opportunities at “ground-level” before the local market becomes oversaturated - Building up the infrastructure and livelihoods of the target investment destination, leading to long-term profit generation and sustainability and - Pay high yields and provide real value that reward investors for taking part in this future forward endeavor.
|1 IWT in AUD
A$0.5256464
|1 IWT in GBP
￡0.26610849
|1 IWT in EUR
€0.31867313
|1 IWT in USD
$0.328529
|1 IWT in MYR
RM1.47509521
|1 IWT in TRY
₺11.65292363
|1 IWT in JPY
¥51.28994748
|1 IWT in RUB
₽33.6742225
|1 IWT in INR
₹28.39476147
|1 IWT in IDR
Rp5,385.72044976
|1 IWT in PHP
₱19.19923476
|1 IWT in EGP
￡E.16.56443218
|1 IWT in BRL
R$1.97445929
|1 IWT in CAD
C$0.46979647
|1 IWT in BDT
৳39.73886784
|1 IWT in NGN
₦510.9283008
|1 IWT in UAH
₴13.82450032
|1 IWT in VES
Bs17.740566
|1 IWT in PKR
Rs91.53474998
|1 IWT in KZT
₸173.45674142
|1 IWT in THB
฿11.34410637
|1 IWT in TWD
NT$10.80531881
|1 IWT in CHF
Fr0.29896139
|1 IWT in HKD
HK$2.55595562
|1 IWT in MAD
.د.م3.30500174