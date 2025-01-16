Prezzo di INCASWAP (INCA)
Il prezzo attuale di INCASWAP (INCA) oggi è 10.0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 9.50M USD. Il prezzo di INCA a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di INCASWAP:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 130.49K USD
- INCASWAP la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.04%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 950.00K USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di INCA in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di INCA.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di INCASWAP a USD è stata $ +0.00393669.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di INCASWAP in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di INCASWAP in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di INCASWAP in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00393669
|+0.04%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di INCASWAP: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
+0.04%
-0.09%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Inca Swap Ecosystem Inca Swap is an innovative DeFi ecosystem that combines efficiency, security and interoperability, functioning as a multichain DEX integrated with solutions such as NFTs and a bridge between networks. Focused on MatChain, the project offers fast transactions, low fees and an optimized decentralized experience. DEX on MatChain MatChain's scalable infrastructure allows Inca Swap to provide efficient and cost-effective exchanges. With EVM compatibility, the platform guarantees support for multiple tokens and high performance, ideal for traders and liquidity providers. Inca NFTs NFTs play an important role in the ecosystem, offering utility and exclusivity: Exclusive Benefits: Discounts, early access to features and special rewards. Marketplace: Direct NFT transactions on MatChain with reduced fees. Engagement: Exclusive drops for premium NFT holders. MatChain to BSC Bridge The MatChain to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) connectivity expands the reach of Inca Swap. The bridge facilitates fast and secure transfers between networks, promoting interoperability, increased liquidity and competitive costs. Inca Token The Inca Token is the heart of the ecosystem, acting as a governance and benefit tool. It offers Fee discounts and higher returns in liquidity pools. Staking and farming incentives for liquidity retention. Optimized Performance: Fast and cost-effective swaps on MatChain. Multichain Connectivity: Efficient bridge with BSC. Inca Pix: The Web3 Gateway Inca Pix is a groundbreaking feature that bridges the Brazilian Pix payment system to the Web3 ecosystem on MatChain.
