Prezzo di Ignore Fud (4TOKEN)
Il prezzo attuale di Ignore Fud (4TOKEN) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 23.53K USD. Il prezzo di 4TOKEN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Ignore Fud:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 410.77 USD
- Ignore Fud la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -10.40%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 22.48B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di 4TOKEN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di 4TOKEN.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Ignore Fud a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Ignore Fud in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Ignore Fud in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Ignore Fud in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-10.40%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-29.64%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Ignore Fud: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.70%
-10.40%
-11.18%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? 4TOKEN A new kind of meme token that supports DeFi and Blockchain innovations. What makes your project unique? 4TOKEN is a hold-to-earn token, where we can earn USDT just by holding it. You need to hold at least 400k 4TOKENs to be eligible. The USDT reflections and rewards earned by holders come from the taxes generated from sold 4TOKENs. 2nd, 4TOKEN has an 8% sales tax. This is to encourage the people to hold on to their 4TOKEN with us for long term while we fulfill the use cases that will benefit the whole community Nevertheless, if they decide to sell, it will still help the community through the sell tax and beneficial to the whole ecosystem. You know why? Because of the 8% sell tax, wherein: 3% goes to reflections or rewards for holders. 2% will be added to 4TOKEN/CORE liquidity. This is an auto-LP mechanism to ensure that we have enough liquidity in the long run. 2% will be burned to help reduce the supply of 4TOKEN. Note that this is an auto-burn mechanism. 1% will be converted to CORE for operational expenses and the growth fund to build utilities. History of your project. The Ignore Fud Project was created to help Coredao, Binance, and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole get more people to use and adopt cryptocurrencies. We provide a community-centric meme ecosystem, a unique hold to earn with exposure to a large and strong community of users What’s next for your project? A meme token at first. But in the future, we will create the following use cases to support DeFi and Blockchain innovations We will build or make a Blockchain Validator/Staking Node like CORE Staking Node, ADA Staking Node, BNB Staking Node, Cosmos Staking Node, New Blockchains with Staking Node, and even other potential Tokens that earn staking rewards. What can your token be used for? Hold To Earn
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 4TOKEN in AUD
A$--
|1 4TOKEN in GBP
￡--
|1 4TOKEN in EUR
€--
|1 4TOKEN in USD
$--
|1 4TOKEN in MYR
RM--
|1 4TOKEN in TRY
₺--
|1 4TOKEN in JPY
¥--
|1 4TOKEN in RUB
₽--
|1 4TOKEN in INR
₹--
|1 4TOKEN in IDR
Rp--
|1 4TOKEN in PHP
₱--
|1 4TOKEN in EGP
￡E.--
|1 4TOKEN in BRL
R$--
|1 4TOKEN in CAD
C$--
|1 4TOKEN in BDT
৳--
|1 4TOKEN in NGN
₦--
|1 4TOKEN in UAH
₴--
|1 4TOKEN in VES
Bs--
|1 4TOKEN in PKR
Rs--
|1 4TOKEN in KZT
₸--
|1 4TOKEN in THB
฿--
|1 4TOKEN in TWD
NT$--
|1 4TOKEN in CHF
Fr--
|1 4TOKEN in HKD
HK$--
|1 4TOKEN in MAD
.د.م--