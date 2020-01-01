Economia del token di I wish I held (REGRET)
I Wish I Held ($REGRET)
$REGRET is the ultimate token of reflection and resilience, born from the lessons of missed opportunities and fleeting moments in crypto. It serves as a reminder that persistence, patience, and belief in the journey are the keys to avoiding the pangs of regret.
The Vision $REGRET isn’t just a token; it’s a movement. It embodies the powerful realization that true success comes not from chasing every trend but from committing to a strategy and holding firm when doubt clouds judgment. It speaks to every trader, investor, and dreamer who has ever whispered, "I wish I held."
The Mission The $REGRET token aims to inspire the crypto community to embrace discipline, endure market turbulence, and trust in the long-term potential of their investments. By holding $REGRET, you're holding more than a token; you're holding a commitment to growth, learning, and seizing future opportunities.
Key Principles:
Persistence Pays: Highlighting the importance of consistency and a long-term mindset. No More "What Ifs": Empowering the community to act with conviction and avoid the pain of looking back with regret. Learning Through Reflection: Turning past mistakes into fuel for a more confident and determined future.
The $REGRET Narrative Crypto is full of "what ifs." $REGRET flips the script, offering a token that isn’t about missed chances but about owning your choices and making them count. Whether you’re here to HODL, learn, or inspire, $REGRET reminds us that the biggest regret isn’t what you did—it’s what you didn’t do.
Join the $REGRET movement and ensure your future self thanks you for the choices you make today. Persistence is key. Don’t just wish you held. Hold.
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per I wish I held (REGRET), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di I wish I held (REGRET): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di I wish I held (REGRET) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token REGRET che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token REGRET possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di REGRET, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token REGRET!
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.