Prezzo di I wish I held (REGRET)
Il prezzo attuale di I wish I held (REGRET) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 16.23K USD. Il prezzo di REGRET a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di I wish I held:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 9.05K USD
- I wish I held la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -8.90%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.55M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di REGRET in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di REGRET.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di I wish I held a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di I wish I held in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di I wish I held in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di I wish I held in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-8.90%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-49.08%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di I wish I held: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.38%
-8.90%
+75.57%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
I Wish I Held ($REGRET) $REGRET is the ultimate token of reflection and resilience, born from the lessons of missed opportunities and fleeting moments in crypto. It serves as a reminder that persistence, patience, and belief in the journey are the keys to avoiding the pangs of regret. The Vision $REGRET isn’t just a token; it’s a movement. It embodies the powerful realization that true success comes not from chasing every trend but from committing to a strategy and holding firm when doubt clouds judgment. It speaks to every trader, investor, and dreamer who has ever whispered, "I wish I held." The Mission The $REGRET token aims to inspire the crypto community to embrace discipline, endure market turbulence, and trust in the long-term potential of their investments. By holding $REGRET, you're holding more than a token; you're holding a commitment to growth, learning, and seizing future opportunities. Key Principles: Persistence Pays: Highlighting the importance of consistency and a long-term mindset. No More "What Ifs": Empowering the community to act with conviction and avoid the pain of looking back with regret. Learning Through Reflection: Turning past mistakes into fuel for a more confident and determined future. The $REGRET Narrative Crypto is full of "what ifs." $REGRET flips the script, offering a token that isn’t about missed chances but about owning your choices and making them count. Whether you’re here to HODL, learn, or inspire, $REGRET reminds us that the biggest regret isn’t what you did—it’s what you didn’t do. Join the $REGRET movement and ensure your future self thanks you for the choices you make today. Persistence is key. Don’t just wish you held. Hold.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 REGRET in AUD
A$--
|1 REGRET in GBP
￡--
|1 REGRET in EUR
€--
|1 REGRET in USD
$--
|1 REGRET in MYR
RM--
|1 REGRET in TRY
₺--
|1 REGRET in JPY
¥--
|1 REGRET in RUB
₽--
|1 REGRET in INR
₹--
|1 REGRET in IDR
Rp--
|1 REGRET in PHP
₱--
|1 REGRET in EGP
￡E.--
|1 REGRET in BRL
R$--
|1 REGRET in CAD
C$--
|1 REGRET in BDT
৳--
|1 REGRET in NGN
₦--
|1 REGRET in UAH
₴--
|1 REGRET in VES
Bs--
|1 REGRET in PKR
Rs--
|1 REGRET in KZT
₸--
|1 REGRET in THB
฿--
|1 REGRET in TWD
NT$--
|1 REGRET in CHF
Fr--
|1 REGRET in HKD
HK$--
|1 REGRET in MAD
.د.م--