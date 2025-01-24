Prezzo di Humanize ($HMT)
Il prezzo attuale di Humanize ($HMT) oggi è 0.0018486 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di $HMT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Humanize:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 72.92K USD
- Humanize la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +13.05%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di $HMT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di $HMT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Humanize a USD è stata $ +0.00021335.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Humanize in USD è stata di $ -0.0007151142.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Humanize in USD è stata di $ -0.0009629048.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Humanize in USD è stata di $ -0.0025949977318100055.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00021335
|+13.05%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0007151142
|-38.68%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0009629048
|-52.08%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.0025949977318100055
|-58.39%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Humanize: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.73%
+13.05%
-7.77%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
We are a cryptocurrency trading company specializing in education and support for novice and professional traders based in Dubai - UAE. We believe that cryptocurrency and all technologies should be more “humanized” and accessible to everyone. In recent years, we have seen many people lose their money and life savings due to market manipulation or simply the lack of knowledge due to how complex the entire crypto sphere is for the average human being. We exists to humanize automated and cryptocurrencies trading and make it available to everyone. In our academy, we will make our technical analysis algorithm available, we will explain how to correctly approach the market, topics such as risk management will always be present and it will be the topic where we will apply a lot of attention and support. We will introduce multilingual support to break this barrier. Our support team will be made up of experienced traders and aligned with the company's philosophy. Our HMT Token will be used to pay the academy fees, for the stakers or holders we will give special discounts and advantages. HMT runs natively on BSC, 95% of the total supply will be locked and released according to pre-established rules, this guarantees its users that the team and the company will remain committed in the long term. We will use part of the profits of the business to buyback tokens and burn them so that, in this way, we can constantly reduce the HMT circulation supply. We have a project being developed by the legal and IT team that will solve a "humanization" problem in the crypto sphere. We are not going to announce it yet to protect the idea but we are sure it will be well accepted by the crypto community. It will also be beneficial for users of our HMT token. “The measure of our lives is not determined by what we achieve for ourselves; it’s determined by what we share, give, and contribute to others.” – Marie Forleo This sentence clearly reflects our mission, we will use the proceeds from sales of our NFT collection and allocate part of the profits to our Humanize Foundation to spread kindness and help for those who need it most. We will never forget our planet, which also needs the intervention of all of us to minimize the damage that human beings have caused over the last few decades. A project made by people for people.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 $HMT in AUD
A$0.002920788
|1 $HMT in GBP
￡0.00147888
|1 $HMT in EUR
€0.00175617
|1 $HMT in USD
$0.0018486
|1 $HMT in MYR
RM0.008152326
|1 $HMT in TRY
₺0.065958048
|1 $HMT in JPY
¥0.287032122
|1 $HMT in RUB
₽0.184619682
|1 $HMT in INR
₹0.159497208
|1 $HMT in IDR
Rp29.816124858
|1 $HMT in PHP
₱0.107939754
|1 $HMT in EGP
￡E.0.092966094
|1 $HMT in BRL
R$0.010943712
|1 $HMT in CAD
C$0.002643498
|1 $HMT in BDT
৳0.22515948
|1 $HMT in NGN
₦2.87494272
|1 $HMT in UAH
₴0.077530284
|1 $HMT in VES
Bs0.1035216
|1 $HMT in PKR
Rs0.514631754
|1 $HMT in KZT
₸0.961308972
|1 $HMT in THB
฿0.06239025
|1 $HMT in TWD
NT$0.06035679
|1 $HMT in CHF
Fr0.00166374
|1 $HMT in HKD
HK$0.014382108
|1 $HMT in MAD
.د.م0.018449028