Informazioni su Horny Jail JAIL

The "Horny Jail Bonk" meme coin, often referred to as $JAIL, is a cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain inspired by the "Go to Horny Jail" meme. This meme, which emerged around March 2020 on platforms like iFunny and Twitter, features a Doge character hitting a Cheems character with a stick or bat, captioned with "Go to Horny Jail BONK." It’s used humorously to call out overly sexual or "thirsty" behavior online. The meme’s popularity led to its adaptation into a meme coin, capitalizing on the viral nature of the Doge and Cheems imagery.

Sito web ufficiale: https://letsbonk.fun/token/yFtG6tU4mZqiUnrBC4gF9eXTdWyzj7ZSKb92wv3bonk