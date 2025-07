Informazioni su Hokkaidu Inu $HOKK

The Community Revival Coin (CRC) is an ERC-20 token undergoing a transformative community takeover within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Born out of a shared mission to experiment with the resilience of a community, CRC aims to turn adversity into opportunity, demonstrating the strength and creativity inherent in decentralized networks.

Sito web ufficiale: http://hokkaidoinu.biz/