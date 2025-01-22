Prezzo di High Performance Blockchain (HPB)
Il prezzo attuale di High Performance Blockchain (HPB) oggi è 0.00376824 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di HPB a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di High Performance Blockchain:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 1.74K USD
- High Performance Blockchain la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +5.21%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di HPB in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di HPB.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di High Performance Blockchain a USD è stata $ +0.00018662.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di High Performance Blockchain in USD è stata di $ -0.0004905355.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di High Performance Blockchain in USD è stata di $ -0.0009084337.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di High Performance Blockchain in USD è stata di $ -0.00354888178913729.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00018662
|+5.21%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0004905355
|-13.01%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0009084337
|-24.10%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.00354888178913729
|-48.50%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di High Performance Blockchain: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.28%
+5.21%
-9.50%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
High-Performance Blockchain tackles the concept of scalability from a completely different angle. Rather than just looking at the software side of things, the project also tackles the hardware aspect. To realize the optimal performance of blockchain applications, things will need to change in the near future. As such, this team is building an architecture which uses thousands of CPU and FPGA resources to create a more versatile and scalable ecosystem. There are a few aspects of the High-Performance Blockchain project to take into account. First of all, there is the chip-level acceleration engine which provides accelerated hardware chips to power this entire ecosystem. Secondly, the software side of the High-Performance Blockchain is integrated with the new dedicated hardware accelerated engine and focuses on depth and scaling customization. Third, the project claims it can produce a throughput in the millions of transactions without any major problems. While all of this sounds amazing, it is difficult to come by any real information regarding the technical aspects of either the hardware or the software side of High-Performance Blockchain. While the team mainly focuses on blockchain integration for real-world business cases, it remains to be seen how their chips will operate and how their algorithms are created. It seems the High-Performance Blockchain project is closely connected to the NEO infrastructure, which could introduce some interesting developments down the line. Building the High-Performance Blockchain infrastructure will take a lot of time and money. As such, the roadmap is filled with milestones which the team aims to achieve in the coming years. A testnet version of this project will be launched at some point in 2018, which will undergo further improvements for several months. The actual manner will launch in Q2 of 2018 if things go according to plan. However, the official version will not go live until mid-2019 at the earliest.
|1 HPB in AUD
A$0.0059915016
|1 HPB in GBP
￡0.0030522744
|1 HPB in EUR
€0.0036175104
|1 HPB in USD
$0.00376824
|1 HPB in MYR
RM0.0167309856
|1 HPB in TRY
₺0.1342623912
|1 HPB in JPY
¥0.5873178864
|1 HPB in RUB
₽0.37493988
|1 HPB in INR
₹0.3260658072
|1 HPB in IDR
Rp61.7744163456
|1 HPB in PHP
₱0.220630452
|1 HPB in EGP
￡E.0.189542472
|1 HPB in BRL
R$0.0226848048
|1 HPB in CAD
C$0.0053885832
|1 HPB in BDT
৳0.4562961816
|1 HPB in NGN
₦5.8422039312
|1 HPB in UAH
₴0.1587559512
|1 HPB in VES
Bs0.2072532
|1 HPB in PKR
Rs1.0449706344
|1 HPB in KZT
₸1.963629864
|1 HPB in THB
฿0.127743336
|1 HPB in TWD
NT$0.1234852248
|1 HPB in CHF
Fr0.003391416
|1 HPB in HKD
HK$0.0293169072
|1 HPB in MAD
.د.م0.0376070352