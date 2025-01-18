Prezzo di Hard Frog Nick (NICK)
Il prezzo attuale di Hard Frog Nick (NICK) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di NICK a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Hard Frog Nick:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 5.19 USD
- Hard Frog Nick la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di NICK in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di NICK.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Hard Frog Nick a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Hard Frog Nick in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Hard Frog Nick in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Hard Frog Nick in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-40.09%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-49.15%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Hard Frog Nick: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
-0.90%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Project Title: NICK - The Currency of Memes Overview: NICK is a unique and entertaining cryptoasset designed to exist at the intersection of cryptocurrency and meme culture. It is built with the sole purpose of being shared and enjoyed for fun, with no expectations of profit. NICK is envisioned as a digital token that immortalizes the lighthearted and humorous persona of "Hard Rock Nick" on the blockchain, turning him into one of the wealthiest frogs in the world within this crypto ecosystem. Tokenomics: Token Name: NICK Blockchain: Avalanche Total Supply: 100,000,000 NICK Distribution: 99% used to from LP 1% for marketing Utility: NICK tokens have zero intrinsic value and are not intended for financial gain. Their primary utility lies in their representation of the meme culture and the humorous narrative around Hard Rock Nick. Holders of NICK tokens gain access to exclusive meme content, digital collectibles, and special community events. Community Engagement: The project thrives on community participation. Regular meme contests, challenges, and events will be organized to keep the community engaged. NICK holders will have the opportunity to vote on the direction of the project, ensuring a decentralized and democratic approach to decision-making. Conclusion: NICK aims to be a unique and entertaining addition to the crypto landscape, bringing humor and creativity to the blockchain. It's an experiment in creating a cryptoasset solely for the joy of sharing memes and building a community around a playful and lighthearted narrative.
