Prezzo di Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO)
Il prezzo attuale di Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) oggi è 0.0018665 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 1.87M USD. Il prezzo di NORDO a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Greenland Rare Bear:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- Greenland Rare Bear la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.72%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.98M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di NORDO in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di NORDO.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Greenland Rare Bear a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Greenland Rare Bear in USD è stata di $ +0.0076024420.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Greenland Rare Bear in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Greenland Rare Bear in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-1.72%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0076024420
|+407.31%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Greenland Rare Bear: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-2.43%
-1.72%
+66.50%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space. At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market. From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision. The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.
|1 NORDO in VND
₫47.8589265
|1 NORDO in AUD
A$0.002967735
|1 NORDO in GBP
￡0.00141854
|1 NORDO in EUR
€0.00164252
|1 NORDO in USD
$0.0018665
|1 NORDO in MYR
RM0.00824993
|1 NORDO in TRY
₺0.07103899
|1 NORDO in JPY
¥0.267861415
|1 NORDO in RUB
₽0.15525547
|1 NORDO in INR
₹0.16044434
|1 NORDO in IDR
Rp31.10832089
|1 NORDO in KRW
₩2.651269925
|1 NORDO in PHP
₱0.10672647
|1 NORDO in EGP
￡E.0.09571412
|1 NORDO in BRL
R$0.01093769
|1 NORDO in CAD
C$0.00257577
|1 NORDO in BDT
৳0.226313125
|1 NORDO in NGN
₦2.96739903
|1 NORDO in UAH
₴0.077105115
|1 NORDO in VES
Bs0.1325215
|1 NORDO in PKR
Rs0.522228035
|1 NORDO in KZT
₸0.96259138
|1 NORDO in THB
฿0.062471755
|1 NORDO in TWD
NT$0.060418605
|1 NORDO in AED
د.إ0.006850055
|1 NORDO in CHF
Fr0.001511865
|1 NORDO in HKD
HK$0.014465375
|1 NORDO in MAD
.د.م0.01732112
|1 NORDO in MXN
$0.03788995