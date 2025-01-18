Prezzo di Greelance ($GRL)
Il prezzo attuale di Greelance ($GRL) oggi è 0.00404815 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di $GRL a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Greelance:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 328.03K USD
- Greelance la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.26%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di $GRL in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di $GRL.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Greelance a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Greelance in USD è stata di $ -0.0001429466.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Greelance in USD è stata di $ +0.0067765492.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Greelance in USD è stata di $ +0.002958606037587099.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.26%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0001429466
|-3.53%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0067765492
|+167.40%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.002958606037587099
|+271.55%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Greelance: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.03%
-0.26%
+19.32%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Greelance is an innovative freelance platform powered by AI and blockchain technology. It offers low-fee transactions, profit-sharing through its native token, and fosters a vibrant community. With a focus on fair compensation, active user engagement, and cutting-edge solutions, Greelance aims to revolutionize the freelance industry. What makes your project unique? Greelance stands out by seamlessly combining AI, blockchain, and community collaboration. Its low fees, profit-sharing through the native token, and transparent governance offer freelancers a fair and lucrative ecosystem. With an emphasis on innovation, empowerment, and meaningful connections, Greelance redefines freelancing for the modern era. History of your project. Commencing development in 2022, Greelance embarked on its mission to reshape freelancing. Infused with AI and blockchain, the platform's ongoing journey signifies a transformative force in the making. Anticipated to launch soon, Greelance is set to introduce a groundbreaking approach to freelancing, underpinned by advanced technological capabilities. What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for? The Greelance token ($GRL) serves as the lifeblood of the ecosystem, facilitating seamless transactions, low-fee interactions, and rewarding active participants. Token holders gain access to the platform's features, profit-sharing opportunities, and engagement in the decentralized governance model, enhancing their freelancing experience within the Greelance community.
