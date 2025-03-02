Prezzo di Golden Inu (GOLDEN)
Il prezzo attuale di Golden Inu (GOLDEN) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 68.27K USD. Il prezzo di GOLDEN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Golden Inu:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 73.67 USD
- Golden Inu la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.09%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 19,958.08T USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di GOLDEN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di GOLDEN.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Golden Inu a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Golden Inu in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Golden Inu in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Golden Inu in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.09%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-66.70%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-72.73%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Golden Inu: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
+0.09%
-21.09%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards. The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process. But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain. However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon. In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens. For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 GOLDEN in AUD
A$--
|1 GOLDEN in GBP
￡--
|1 GOLDEN in EUR
€--
|1 GOLDEN in USD
$--
|1 GOLDEN in MYR
RM--
|1 GOLDEN in TRY
₺--
|1 GOLDEN in JPY
¥--
|1 GOLDEN in RUB
₽--
|1 GOLDEN in INR
₹--
|1 GOLDEN in IDR
Rp--
|1 GOLDEN in PHP
₱--
|1 GOLDEN in EGP
￡E.--
|1 GOLDEN in BRL
R$--
|1 GOLDEN in CAD
C$--
|1 GOLDEN in BDT
৳--
|1 GOLDEN in NGN
₦--
|1 GOLDEN in UAH
₴--
|1 GOLDEN in VES
Bs--
|1 GOLDEN in PKR
Rs--
|1 GOLDEN in KZT
₸--
|1 GOLDEN in THB
฿--
|1 GOLDEN in TWD
NT$--
|1 GOLDEN in CHF
Fr--
|1 GOLDEN in HKD
HK$--
|1 GOLDEN in MAD
.د.م--