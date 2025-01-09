Prezzo di Global Fan Token (GLFT)
Il prezzo attuale di Global Fan Token (GLFT) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 84.05K USD. Il prezzo di GLFT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Global Fan Token:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 162.93 USD
- Global Fan Token la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +6.91%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 66.18B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di GLFT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di GLFT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Global Fan Token a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Global Fan Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Global Fan Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Global Fan Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+6.91%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-29.94%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-31.99%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Global Fan Token: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+5.17%
+6.91%
-5.01%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Global Fan Token will regularly bring together fan experiences and the community based on decisions made by the community. Users with the most GLFT, highest GLFT trading volume, and the highest number of GLFT transactions will win the experiences chosen by the community. What makes your project unique? Global Fan Token is designed to maximize fan experiences. Token holders can benefit from the following: • League match tickets. • Private lodges and viewing areas. • Jerseys and signed memorabilia. • Accommodation, travel, and tickets for international matches. • Private meetings. A portion of the commission income generated on the Bitci Exchange Market will be used for experiences voted on every week. History of your project. As technology develops, crypto assets have become increasingly popular. With their expanding range of applications, crypto assets have driven innovation in various sectors. The Global Fan Token was created to enhance fan experiences in a rapidly digitizing world with ever-changing and evolving end-user behavior. What’s next for your project? • Pre-initial supply of GLFT • Bitci Turkiye Listing • Launching Global Fan Token market on Bitci Exchange Market • Coingecko Listing • Coinmarketcap Listing • Bitci Global Listing • Listing GLFT on global exchange markets • Expanding GLFT usage areas • Announcing GLFT burning strategies What can your token be used for? Global Fan Token is designed to maximize fan experiences. Token holders can benefit from the following: • League match tickets. • Private lodges and viewing areas. • Jerseys and signed memorabilia. • Accommodation, travel, and tickets for international matches. • Private meetings. A portion of the commission income generated on the Bitci Exchange Market will be used for experiences voted on every week.
