Prezzo di GeoLeaf (GLT)
Il prezzo attuale di GeoLeaf (GLT) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di GLT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di GeoLeaf:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 9.69 USD
- GeoLeaf la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.25%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di GLT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di GLT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di GeoLeaf a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GeoLeaf in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GeoLeaf in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GeoLeaf in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.25%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-5.97%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+30.07%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di GeoLeaf: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
-0.25%
-0.93%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Geoleaf, a unique and ambitious cryptocurrency project, aims to address the global water crisis by offering products, innovative technology, and monetary donations to registered charities and communities around the world. The project operates on the GroveCoin Network, a blockchain-based platform promoting sustainability and positive social impact through incentivizing eco-friendly practices. By using the GroveCoin blockchain, Geoleaf extends its environmental impact, allowing users to earn rewards for holding a token that benefits the environment through action, such as recycling, using renewable energy sources, or reducing carbon emissions. The Geoleaf project has a multichain launch on both the Binance Smart Chain and the Grove Blockchain, with plans to add more chains over time. It employs a tax system that remains constant at 10%, comprising 4% GroveCoin reflections, 3% marketing, 1% charity donations, 1% buy back and burn of GRV tokens, and 1% buy back and burn of GLT tokens. This tax structure encourages holders to hold and earn rewards, while also supporting the donation wallet, ensuring the project's success and growth. The project's utility lies in its 1% donation allocation, which will be used to fund various charitable efforts to combat the water crisis. Geoleaf is currently exploring innovative solutions such as 3D printing water filters and other products that can be donated. The project is in discussions with water charities and organizations to form strong partnerships, and plans to launch an online store where users can purchase products and merchandise. Geoleaf's social channels, including Twitter, Telegram, we Geoleaf differentiates itself from other projects launching on the Grove Blockchain through its high rewards in GroveCoin, its community-driven approach, and its commitment to addressing the global water crisis.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 GLT in AUD
A$--
|1 GLT in GBP
￡--
|1 GLT in EUR
€--
|1 GLT in USD
$--
|1 GLT in MYR
RM--
|1 GLT in TRY
₺--
|1 GLT in JPY
¥--
|1 GLT in RUB
₽--
|1 GLT in INR
₹--
|1 GLT in IDR
Rp--
|1 GLT in PHP
₱--
|1 GLT in EGP
￡E.--
|1 GLT in BRL
R$--
|1 GLT in CAD
C$--
|1 GLT in BDT
৳--
|1 GLT in NGN
₦--
|1 GLT in UAH
₴--
|1 GLT in VES
Bs--
|1 GLT in PKR
Rs--
|1 GLT in KZT
₸--
|1 GLT in THB
฿--
|1 GLT in TWD
NT$--
|1 GLT in CHF
Fr--
|1 GLT in HKD
HK$--
|1 GLT in MAD
.د.م--