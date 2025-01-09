Prezzo di GeniuX (IUX)
Il prezzo attuale di GeniuX (IUX) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 10.08K USD. Il prezzo di IUX a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di GeniuX:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 177.74 USD
- GeniuX la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -14.29%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 64.21M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di IUX in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di IUX.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di GeniuX a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GeniuX in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GeniuX in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GeniuX in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-14.29%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-27.49%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-29.03%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di GeniuX: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.04%
-14.29%
-2.05%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Who is the Founder of GeniuX (Genius Assets Marketplace)? Founded in 2018, we built the first and biggest, secure digital assets marketplace in the world. The project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda, and before that, in the last 13 years, his professional career has been focused on sales. Claudiu has built a large and immense community with more than 200.000 customers in 17 countries and sales of more than 75 million euros. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022, with the first real estate Fractional Ownership Project set to launch by the end of the year. It started from the main idea that each and every one of us can be a GENIUS itself and can make all our dreams come true. You just need to find your inside Genius and let it out for a higher purpose. Assets you can imagine from what they came from, but you don’t know the real reason. We wanted to combine the digital and real-world assets in a single marketplace, accessible for everyone, through GeniuX, which X marks the spot for a lifetime treasure. What makes GeniuX unique? Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a new project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets. Through tokenization, Genius Assets will make it possible for ecosystem participants to hold digital shares in properties and other assets via fractional ownership and receive a corresponding percentage of the income those assets generate. The aim of the project is to make the token economy a viable option for long-term holders seeking regular revenue. While many of the investment opportunities available via the GeniuX token will be traditional, the possibility of participating in ICOs and NFT releases means the digital assets space will not be overlooked. A debit card, more real estate projects, an NFT marketplace, and further Defi integration will follow in 2023. The project founders ultimately hope to build the largest marketplace for high-value digital and physical assets on the blockchain. How many GeniuX (IUX) coins are there in circulation? The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%. How is the GeniuX secured? There is a top3 IT & Blockchain company in East Europe that has developed the entire ecosystem, from scratch! A cyber security and stress testing on the platform are complete, using cutting edge technologies, creating a unique brand, with an inside blockchain developer who created the smart contract for the platform. The Smart Contract has been audited by Hacken, a platform that enables everyone to become an ethical hacker to protect Web 3.0 space by encouraging cybersecurity! Results of SC audit: 9.90/10 Audit report: https://hacken.io/audits/#geniusassets Medium article: https://medium.com/@geniusassets/genius-assets-x-hacken-d76bf6fc39fd
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 IUX in AUD
A$--
|1 IUX in GBP
￡--
|1 IUX in EUR
€--
|1 IUX in USD
$--
|1 IUX in MYR
RM--
|1 IUX in TRY
₺--
|1 IUX in JPY
¥--
|1 IUX in RUB
₽--
|1 IUX in INR
₹--
|1 IUX in IDR
Rp--
|1 IUX in PHP
₱--
|1 IUX in EGP
￡E.--
|1 IUX in BRL
R$--
|1 IUX in CAD
C$--
|1 IUX in BDT
৳--
|1 IUX in NGN
₦--
|1 IUX in UAH
₴--
|1 IUX in VES
Bs--
|1 IUX in PKR
Rs--
|1 IUX in KZT
₸--
|1 IUX in THB
฿--
|1 IUX in TWD
NT$--
|1 IUX in CHF
Fr--
|1 IUX in HKD
HK$--
|1 IUX in MAD
.د.م--