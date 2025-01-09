Prezzo di GAG Token (GAG)
Il prezzo attuale di GAG Token (GAG) oggi è 0.00855522 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 101.27K USD. Il prezzo di GAG a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di GAG Token:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 203.83K USD
- GAG Token la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -4.39%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 11.84M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di GAG in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di GAG.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di GAG Token a USD è stata $ -0.000393162479755944.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GAG Token in USD è stata di $ +0.0066506363.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GAG Token in USD è stata di $ +0.0012506405.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di GAG Token in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.000393162479755944
|-4.39%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0066506363
|+77.74%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0012506405
|+14.62%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di GAG Token: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.99%
-4.39%
-7.40%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
GAG Token, integrated into the Adgager ecosystem, pioneers cryptocurrency in research, offering investors sustainable value and fostering a dynamic community where members earn tokens by contributing insights to brands' projects, envisioning this for the entire research sector. GAG Token is a cryptocurrency project integrated within the Adgager ecosystem, with a focus on the research sector. It serves as a valuable tool for investors, facilitating participation in Adgager's closed-loop system and providing sustainable value through its innovative tokenomics structure. The project aims to foster transparency and community engagement while offering various benefits to users who contribute to the Adgager ecosystem. Key Features: - GAG Token serves as a means of value transfer within the Adgager ecosystem, facilitating transactions between Gagers and businesses. - Tokenomics structure includes 66 million total tokens, distributed across Pre-Sale, Team, Stake, and Airdrop wallets. - Token supply and demand are tied to the growth and functioning of the Adgager ecosystem, with control mechanisms in place to ensure stability and prevent inflation. - Various opportunities for users to earn GAG Tokens through participation in research projects, surveys, and platform activities. Partnerships and Roadmap: - Adgager received a $6.6 million investment in 2023, contributing to the project's development and growth. - Future plans include increasing the token supply by 100% annually, reaching 24 million GAG Tokens in the first year and 48 million in the second year. - The project aims to achieve a total of 96 million GAG Tokens in circulation through research project sales by the end of the calendar. Usage and Control Strategy: - GAG Tokens are utilized in new projects within the Adgager ecosystem, with profits distributed among Gagers and the company. - Control strategies include creating a purchase corridor, smart use of income, and implementing a pricing ladder to maintain token value and stability. Overall Goal:The goal of GAG Token is to provide a sustainable investment opportunity, foster community engagement, and contribute to the growth of the Adgager ecosystem, with a vision of steady expansion and value appreciation over time.
