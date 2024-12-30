Prezzo di Forest Knight (KNIGHT)
Il prezzo attuale di Forest Knight (KNIGHT) oggi è 0.01123249 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 520.49K USD. Il prezzo di KNIGHT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Forest Knight:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 242.60 USD
- Forest Knight la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.58%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 46.26M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di KNIGHT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di KNIGHT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Forest Knight a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Forest Knight in USD è stata di $ -0.0019394286.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Forest Knight in USD è stata di $ +0.0022217606.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Forest Knight in USD è stata di $ +0.00132301134148371.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.58%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0019394286
|-17.26%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0022217606
|+19.78%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.00132301134148371
|+13.35%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Forest Knight: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.23%
-0.58%
+0.31%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
