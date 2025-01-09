Prezzo di Forbidden Fruit Energy (FFE)
Il prezzo attuale di Forbidden Fruit Energy (FFE) oggi è 0.01577566 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di FFE a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Forbidden Fruit Energy:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 280.47 USD
- Forbidden Fruit Energy la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.51%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Forbidden Fruit Energy a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Forbidden Fruit Energy in USD è stata di $ +0.0003421598.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Forbidden Fruit Energy in USD è stata di $ -0.0002858486.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Forbidden Fruit Energy in USD è stata di $ +0.001121389254413253.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.51%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0003421598
|+2.17%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0002858486
|-1.81%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.001121389254413253
|+7.65%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Forbidden Fruit Energy: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.19%
+0.51%
-2.25%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
◆ What is the project about? The game itself will consist of multiple game genres such as all-time classics like board games, map adventure games, fan-favorites such as role-playing games (RPG) or in-demand games such as first-person shooting (FPS) games or battle royale MOBA games. These games and its areas will be determined by both you, the players and us developers, heavily putting emphasis on the “Play-to-Earn” aspect and “Co-production” aspects of the game. ◆ What makes your project unique? The BountyKinds universe is going to be dictated by this unique achievement system where all contributions to the game would be quantified and scaled to a number. This number will decide the intricate reward values that come with playing the game. The goal of BountyKinds lie in bringing gamers from various cultures together, regardless of whether they are in the real world or the metaverse. To have players aim for their highest achievable values in the hopes of creating a game with world building that affects even our real world in a positive way. ◆ What’s next for your project? With each phase, we will add new games to the world of Bountykinds. Game players will be able to be more strategic about which games they play and how they raise NFTs to fight in them. The special NFTs that will be dropped as rewards each season will be the voting rights for this in-game DAO, allowing players to make their own voices heard in the development of the game. ◆ What can your token be used for? The Forbidden Fruit Energy Token is the energy unit in the game. It limits the number of times a player can engage in the games available within the BountyKinds universe. $FFE is also available for purchase. Purchased $FFE tokens can be used to play without having to wait for FFE to recover.
