Prezzo di Fitmint (FITT)
Il prezzo attuale di Fitmint (FITT) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 68.76K USD. Il prezzo di FITT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Fitmint:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 0.24 USD
- Fitmint la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.47%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 174.28M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di FITT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di FITT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Fitmint a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Fitmint in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Fitmint in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Fitmint in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.47%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-1.02%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-1.22%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Fitmint: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
0.00%
+0.47%
+0.42%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Fitmint is a first of it's kind free-to-play and move-to-earn game where you can earn rewards in crypto tokens and NFTs simply by walking and running. Our mission is to help people move everyday by making it fun and rewarding Fitmint's vision is to create world's largest community owned fitness economy where millions of people get fit everyday, get rewarded for their efforts and engage seamlessly with their favourite health/fitness brands. Fitmint is backed by General catalyst, iSeed, Kearny Jackson, Polygon Studios and many other marquee investors/advisors. What is the gameplay? Fitmint's gameplay is designed by keeping these 4 points at the center of it - It should help people get consistent with walking and running - It should be fun and rewarding - It should be simple and free to play for all kind of users, no matter whether they are from web2, web3 or web10 - It should help us build a sustainable token economy The gameplay starts with your personalised 3D avatar which comes along with 4 attributes: Level, Style, Strength and Charm. And each attribute is linked to a specific in-game behaviour of the user like participation in the challenges, avatar assets, referrals and so on. A combination of these 4 attributes decide how much FITT you would be earning everyday. What makes your project unique? With the free, fun and simple gameplay, Fitmint has the potential to onboard millions of users to it's ecosystem and reward them for their fitness efforts in a sustainable manner over a long term. What can your token be used for? FITT is the native utility token of Fitmint which is used: - To reward the fitmint app users for completing their daily fitness goals and levelling up in the gameplay - To participate in the fitness challenges for walking and running activites - To trade the avatar assets in the marketplace Check out our website for more details: https://fitmint.io/
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
