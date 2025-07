Informazioni su First Ever Meme Currency KEKELS

KEKELS AS A MEME CURRENCY

Kekels is a fictional currency of the satirical "People’s Republic of Kekistan," a meme-based "nation" from Reddit and 4chan. With a flag, "Cult of Kek," and Pepe the Frog, Kekistan parodies real countries. Kekels humorously represents value in this fictional world, with joking exchange rates like 1 Kekel = 0.1 EUR or 1 USD, but it has no real-world value.

Sito web ufficiale: https://kekels-exchange-dashboard.vercel.app/