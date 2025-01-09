Prezzo di FC Sion Fan Token (SION)
Il prezzo attuale di FC Sion Fan Token (SION) oggi è 0.00179902 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 28.94K USD. Il prezzo di SION a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di FC Sion Fan Token:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 3.22K USD
- FC Sion Fan Token la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -7.97%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 16.50M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di SION in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di SION.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di FC Sion Fan Token a USD è stata $ -0.000155959921584407.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di FC Sion Fan Token in USD è stata di $ -0.0006403566.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di FC Sion Fan Token in USD è stata di $ -0.0008912343.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di FC Sion Fan Token in USD è stata di $ -0.00302486021985091.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.000155959921584407
|-7.97%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0006403566
|-35.59%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0008912343
|-49.53%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.00302486021985091
|-62.70%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di FC Sion Fan Token: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.16%
-7.97%
-11.94%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
FC Sion Token (SION) is a BRC-20 smart contract built on Bitcichain. SION Token offers its fans the opportunity to participate in surveys and events, enjoy games and quests linked to digital collectibles, NFT purchases, fan rewards or great experiences. SION Token will be included in FC Sion's potential ecosystem in the future, providing E-Commerce. It enables Voting, Donation, Exclusive Videos and more. Bitci Fan Tokens strengthen the bond between team and fans by giving fans new ways to interact and grow with their favorite teams. Highlights of the Project Blockchain Framework: FC Sion Token is built on Bitcichain as a native BRC-20 Token. This provides fans with a wide range of token functions with greater accessibility and lower costs. Token Utility: FC Sion Token offers a variety of fan engagement options, including limited collection and integration with the Bitci NFT Marketplace, interactive team rewards, exclusive privileges, voting rights, gamification, and exclusive brand experiences. Brand Identity: FC Sion currently has more than 500,000 supporters and a digital fan base of over 150,000 on its social networks. In partnership with the Bitci ecosystem, the SION token is accessible to both the Baskonia fanbase and the entire Bitci user base.
