Prezzo di FairERC20 (FERC)
Il prezzo attuale di FairERC20 (FERC) oggi è 0.00478366 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di FERC a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di FairERC20:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 130.92 USD
- FairERC20 la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -3.40%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di FERC in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di FERC.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di FairERC20 a USD è stata $ -0.000168570143457843.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di FairERC20 in USD è stata di $ -0.0002690272.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di FairERC20 in USD è stata di $ -0.0019672749.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di FairERC20 in USD è stata di $ -0.012960419074826037.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.000168570143457843
|-3.40%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0002690272
|-5.62%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0019672749
|-41.12%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.012960419074826037
|-73.04%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di FairERC20: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.82%
-3.40%
-8.55%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? FERC20 is essentially based on the ERC20 standard. It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair. What makes your project unique? It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair. History of your project. FERC20 is based on the ERC20 standard protocol, so it has features that BRC20 does not have, including but not limited to: It is convenient to transfer money in wallets familiar to the public, without downloading new wallet software; It can be used in Ethereum's powerful DEFI ecosystem, including DEX, lending, multi-signature, etc.; FERC20 tokens have no owner authority, that is, no owner tokens; Tick characters can be upgraded; There is no pre-mining, the total amount of tokens is mined from zero until the hardcap is reached; Highly decentralized, the system architecture is serverless, including search, search and other functions, all carried out in smart contracts; Users interact directly with the contract. What’s next for your project? However, FERC20 is implemented on Ethereum after all, and it still needs to prevent Sybil attacks and smart contract robots. Therefore, the protocol adds three sets of attributes based on the ERC20 standard contract: Freeze period: When the user mints coins for the first time, he will enter the freezing period. If he wants to continue minting coins during the freezing period, he needs to pay a tip to the platform. For every additional coin, the tip is doubled. For example: 0.00025 ETH will be paid for the first coin minting during the freezing period, 0.0005 ETH will be paid for the second time, and 0.001 ETH will be paid for the third time... It should be noted What can your token be used for?
|1 FERC in AUD
A$0.0077016926
|1 FERC in GBP
￡0.0039226012
|1 FERC in EUR
€0.0046401502
|1 FERC in USD
$0.00478366
|1 FERC in MYR
RM0.02152647
|1 FERC in TRY
₺0.1694850738
|1 FERC in JPY
¥0.7475425482
|1 FERC in RUB
₽0.4901338036
|1 FERC in INR
₹0.4141692828
|1 FERC in IDR
Rp78.4206431904
|1 FERC in PHP
₱0.280083293
|1 FERC in EGP
￡E.0.2402354052
|1 FERC in BRL
R$0.029180326
|1 FERC in CAD
C$0.0068884704
|1 FERC in BDT
৳0.58121469
|1 FERC in NGN
₦7.4511723258
|1 FERC in UAH
₴0.2014399226
|1 FERC in VES
Bs0.25831764
|1 FERC in PKR
Rs1.3335887348
|1 FERC in KZT
₸2.5390710548
|1 FERC in THB
฿0.1645100674
|1 FERC in TWD
NT$0.1573345774
|1 FERC in CHF
Fr0.0043531306
|1 FERC in HKD
HK$0.0372168748
|1 FERC in MAD
.د.م0.0480279464