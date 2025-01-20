Prezzo di ETCPOW (ETCPOW)
Il prezzo attuale di ETCPOW (ETCPOW) oggi è 0.01313005 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di ETCPOW a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di ETCPOW:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 1.87K USD
- ETCPOW la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -5.09%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di ETCPOW in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di ETCPOW.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di ETCPOW a USD è stata $ -0.00070529232276613.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di ETCPOW in USD è stata di $ -0.0027096825.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di ETCPOW in USD è stata di $ -0.0001944113.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di ETCPOW in USD è stata di $ +0.001536385597153398.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00070529232276613
|-5.09%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0027096825
|-20.63%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0001944113
|-1.48%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.001536385597153398
|+13.25%
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
