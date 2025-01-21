Prezzo di Era7 (ERA)
Il prezzo attuale di Era7 (ERA) oggi è 0.0011378 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di ERA a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Era7:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 138.43 USD
- Era7 la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di ERA in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di ERA.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Era7 a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Era7 in USD è stata di $ -0.0000346989.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Era7 in USD è stata di $ +0.0023655525.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Era7 in USD è stata di $ +0.00079049044811357854.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0000346989
|-3.04%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0023655525
|+207.91%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.00079049044811357854
|+227.60%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Era7: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
-1.03%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Era7: Game of Truth is a metaverse-style TCG, developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which has been created by a team of core blockchain technicians and members of well-known casual game development companies. This is an addictive yet state-of-the-art card-trading game that uses a ground-breaking new gaming method. With the perfect combination of fighting and strategy, this game becomes thrillingly immersive and is split up into separate three-minute games. Players can combine the cards in their own card library in different ways to ensure that their deck is as strong as possible. They can play either PVE or PVP by deploying and placing cards. Different cards have different effects, and whether we’re talking about Common or Legendary cards, players will be keen to collect them all. Players will be tasked not only to watch their own deck but also to carefully observe the movements and positioning of their opponents. This provides the player with an incentive to practice and develop their in-game skills over time while receiving fantastic brain training akin to that received by chess players. Only, this training is manifested in skilfully using heroes to ride thousands out to the battlefield. Of course, in addition to the game being fun, each one of the player’s cards has its own value. Players can obtain high-value cards by collecting, fighting, trading, summoning or synthesizing certain cards. This is also one of the biggest charms of GameFi when compared with traditional games. Era7 will continuously update the game’s content, adding new cards, playing methods and battle passes to meet the continuous needs of players while generating revenue across the board. Early players of Era7 will enjoy dividends from the ecosystem. We have a reward mechanism in place for inviting friends and sharing the game. Era7 provides a whole host of profit models for individuals and organizations from a variety of backgrounds and vertical markets. E-sports is a core element of Era7: The game’s competitive ecosystem can be used by players who wish to place bets. Play to Earn: Era7 establishes an immersive gaming experience and a complete closed-loop economic system inside its metaverse. Era7: Game of Truth is a metaverse-style TCG. Different from ordinary games, Era7 combines NFTs, DeFi and the blockchain, transforming it into an international NFT-based GameFi experience. This really fleshes out the concept of ‘NFT + Gamification + DeFi’. The cards in the Era7 metaverse not only manifest as NFTs, so collect and appreciate in value on the blockchain, but also feature a range of playability within the game itself.
|1 ERA in AUD
A$0.00182048
|1 ERA in GBP
￡0.000921618
|1 ERA in EUR
€0.001092288
|1 ERA in USD
$0.0011378
|1 ERA in MYR
RM0.005085966
|1 ERA in TRY
₺0.040494302
|1 ERA in JPY
¥0.17658656
|1 ERA in RUB
₽0.114906422
|1 ERA in INR
₹0.098385566
|1 ERA in IDR
Rp18.652456032
|1 ERA in PHP
₱0.066458898
|1 ERA in EGP
￡E.0.057254096
|1 ERA in BRL
R$0.006860934
|1 ERA in CAD
C$0.001638432
|1 ERA in BDT
৳0.138731954
|1 ERA in NGN
₦1.766764462
|1 ERA in UAH
₴0.048049294
|1 ERA in VES
Bs0.0614412
|1 ERA in PKR
Rs0.317286908
|1 ERA in KZT
₸0.6036029
|1 ERA in THB
฿0.038662444
|1 ERA in TWD
NT$0.037171926
|1 ERA in CHF
Fr0.00102402
|1 ERA in HKD
HK$0.008852084
|1 ERA in MAD
.د.م0.011400756