Prezzo di Enrex (ENRX)
Il prezzo attuale di Enrex (ENRX) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di ENRX a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Enrex:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 9.00 USD
- Enrex la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.09%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di ENRX in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di ENRX.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Enrex a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Enrex in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Enrex in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Enrex in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.09%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-3.51%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-3.07%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Enrex: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.02%
+0.09%
-0.14%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Enrex will enable: • Investing in a growing environmental market. • Offsetting your CO2 emissions directly by way of balancing them from one cryptocurrency for other cryptocurrencies and for real world use cases. • Trading mandatory carbon offsets and renewable energy certificates directly with cryptocurrency. Enrex is for: • Launching sustainable and CO2 neutral ICO/IEO/IDO on any blockchain. • Making any cryptocurrency transactions and mining, NFT, CO2 neutral or based on renewable energy. • Track transactions and cryptocurrencies for sustainability. By Elon Musk's account, climate concerns disqualify Tesla from accepting Bitcoin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will resume bitcoin transactions once it confirms there is a reasonable clean energy usage by miners. Bitcoin cryptocurrency consumes more electricity than the entire annual energy consumption of the Netherlands, Cambridge University researchers state. In renewable energy certificates and CO2 allowances directly from crypto. Enrex provides five application products that lets its users navigate the inner working of the Enrex ecosystem. Those applications are: Enrex Exchange - the secondary market for government-mandated renewable energy certificates and CO2 allowances directly via a $ENRX token; Enrex DEX v2 - users will be able to track all offsets on the blockchain, and it will be available to be accessed and checked by anyone within the ecosystem; Enrex Offsetting - Enrex decentralized application (dapp) will let you cancel/use your certificates and allowances by entering comments to provide the cancellation amount and the cancellation object (CO2 allowances or renewable energy certificates). For crypto transactions/ smart contracts / ICO/IEO/IDO/mining; Tracking Offsets on the Blockchain - users will be able to track all offsets on the blockchain, and it will be available to be accessed and checked by anyone within the ecosystem; Enrex Environmental API - will enable decentralized and
