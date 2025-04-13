Prezzo di Dungeon Arena (DUN)
Il prezzo attuale di Dungeon Arena (DUN) oggi è 0.00003547 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 31.17K USD. Il prezzo di DUN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Dungeon Arena:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- Dungeon Arena la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +23.73%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 922.41M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di DUN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di DUN.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Dungeon Arena a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Dungeon Arena in USD è stata di $ -0.0000124010.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Dungeon Arena in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Dungeon Arena in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+23.73%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0000124010
|-34.96%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Dungeon Arena: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+5.16%
+23.73%
+44.46%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Dungeon Arena revolves around $DUN, the core in-game currency that fuels the entire ecosystem. Players earn $DUN by competing in daily events, battling opponents, and proving their skills in the arena. This token serves as both a reward and a key driver of the game’s economy, giving players a tangible stake in the world of Dungeon Arena. $DUN is more than just a currency—it represents progress, power, and participation. It can be used for various in-game benefits, including unlocking new features, enhancing gameplay, and potentially trading in the marketplace. To ensure sustainability, the game incorporates a buyback and burn mechanism, helping maintain long-term value and balancing rewards with the game’s growth. Since event participation directly influences the game’s economy, the strength of $DUN depends on the engagement and activity of the player base. The more players compete, the more the ecosystem thrives, allowing for continuous updates, community rewards, and an evolving gameplay experience. Dungeon Arena is built for those who love competition and want to be part of a game where skill, strategy, and engagement shape the economy. With $DUN at the heart of the game, every battle matters, every victory counts, and every player has a role in shaping the future of the arena.
|1 DUN in VND
₫0.90948627
|1 DUN in AUD
A$0.0000563973
|1 DUN in GBP
￡0.0000269572
|1 DUN in EUR
€0.0000312136
|1 DUN in USD
$0.00003547
|1 DUN in MYR
RM0.0001567774
|1 DUN in TRY
₺0.0013499882
|1 DUN in JPY
¥0.0050902997
|1 DUN in RUB
₽0.0029503946
|1 DUN in INR
₹0.0030490012
|1 DUN in IDR
Rp0.5911664302
|1 DUN in KRW
₩0.0503833615
|1 DUN in PHP
₱0.0020281746
|1 DUN in EGP
￡E.0.0018189016
|1 DUN in BRL
R$0.0002078542
|1 DUN in CAD
C$0.0000489486
|1 DUN in BDT
৳0.0043007375
|1 DUN in NGN
₦0.0563909154
|1 DUN in UAH
₴0.0014652657
|1 DUN in VES
Bs0.00251837
|1 DUN in PKR
Rs0.0099241513
|1 DUN in KZT
₸0.0182925884
|1 DUN in THB
฿0.0011871809
|1 DUN in TWD
NT$0.0011481639
|1 DUN in AED
د.إ0.0001301749
|1 DUN in CHF
Fr0.0000287307
|1 DUN in HKD
HK$0.0002748925
|1 DUN in MAD
.د.م0.0003291616
|1 DUN in MXN
$0.000720041