Ducker is a revolutionary memecoin that brings together memecoin enthusiasts and meme artists in a vibrant community. In a world dominated by Pepes, Ducker emerges as a fearless and unique hero, ready to make a splash. With a friendly connection to the Pepe universe, Ducker captures the attention of Pepe lovers and meme enthusiasts in the crypto space.
What sets Ducker apart is the collaboration with a renowned Pepe artist, ensuring high-quality and authentic artwork that resonates with Pepe's style. This collaboration adds a special touch to the project and sets it apart from others in the memecoin realm.
The dedicated Ducker community shares a clear vision and fosters a passionate environment. They actively contribute to the project's growth, creating a strong sense of camaraderie and participation. This community bond is a key factor that propels Ducker's exceptional growth potential.
The history of Ducker showcases its adaptability and market appeal. The project launched in June 2nd, 2023, aligning with the current market trend of 0/0 taxes. The release of Ducker's version 2 project received praise for its clean and reminiscent image of Pepe, making it an attractive option for those seeking the next Pepe-like phenomenon.
Looking ahead, Ducker has exciting plans. The project recently launched limited edition NFTs in collaboration with a renowned Pepe meme artist. The focus now shifts to expanding the community, increasing the project's market cap, and preparing for the highly anticipated release of the DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection. Ducker also aims to be listed on additional exchanges and platforms, opening up more opportunities for growth and exposure.
The DUCKER token holds significant value within the Ducker ecosystem. It serves as a means of value exchange, enabling participation in community events, contests, and giveaways. Additionally, DUCKER holders gain access to the exclusive DUCKERVERSE NFT Collection, acquiring unique digital artworks.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token DUCKER che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token DUCKER possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di DUCKER, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token DUCKER!
