Prezzo di DogeLumens (DXLM)
Il prezzo attuale di DogeLumens (DXLM) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di DXLM a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di DogeLumens:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 8.00K USD
- DogeLumens la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +11.13%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di DXLM in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di DXLM.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di DogeLumens a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DogeLumens in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DogeLumens in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DogeLumens in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+11.13%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+62.70%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+137.16%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di DogeLumens: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+4.83%
+11.13%
+20.20%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Doge Lumens is a utility token built using the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), a faster, cheaper, and completely decentralized network. $DXLM provides a frictionless way to move value across borders, helping bank the unbanked and support peer to peer solutions throughout the metaverse and beyond. Our mission - To empower the crypto community with a simpler, quicker and less expensive alternative to more and store digital value. We put our holders at the center of our ecosystem. $DXLM can be used in real life for transactions as well as in the metaverse. Doge Lumens is a utility solution that helps simplify De-fi, creating a network throughout the metaverse, while still allowing transactions peer to peer at lightning-fast speed. $DXLM is a community focused token with real world utility. The network helps make cross-border transactions faster, cheaper, and more efficient for the masses. We continually listen to our community, innovate on these ideas and create new and exciting ways for Doge Lumens, $DXLM to be the token of choice for today's transfers and tomorrow's digital lives. Doge Lumens trusted approach to Cryptocurrency is to integrate all community assets into a unified blockchain ecosystem making business truly efficient, transparent and reliable. The Doge Lumens team has developed a unique distribution model where active participants of the Doge Lumens community can claim a percent of this distribution wallet every day based on your experience point in the DXLM-FI ecosystem. These tokens have been set aside to be claimed by our community until the wallet has been fully shared. A lot more good surprise for the users and members!
