Logo DogeLumens

Prezzo di DogeLumens (DXLM)

USD

Grafico dei prezzi in tempo reale di DogeLumens (DXLM)

$0.00033277
$0.00033277$0.00033277
+11.10%(1D)

Prezzo di DogeLumens (DXLM) oggi

Il prezzo attuale di DogeLumens (DXLM) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di DXLM a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di DogeLumens:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 8.00K USD
- DogeLumens la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +11.13%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD

Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di DXLM in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di DXLM.

Andamento dei prezzi di DogeLumens (DXLM) in USD

Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di DogeLumens a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DogeLumens in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DogeLumens in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DogeLumens in USD è stata di $ 0.

PeriodoVariazione (USD)Variazione (%)
Oggi$ 0+11.13%
30 giorni$ 0+62.70%
60 giorni$ 0+137.16%
90 giorni$ 0--

Analisi del prezzo di DogeLumens (DXLM)

Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di DogeLumens: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01001363
$ 0.01001363$ 0.01001363

+4.83%

+11.13%

+20.20%

Informazioni sul mercato di DogeLumens (DXLM)

Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 8.00K
$ 8.00K$ 8.00K

0.00
0.00 0.00

Che cos'è DogeLumens (DXLM)

Doge Lumens is a utility token built using the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), a faster, cheaper, and completely decentralized network. $DXLM provides a frictionless way to move value across borders, helping bank the unbanked and support peer to peer solutions throughout the metaverse and beyond. Our mission - To empower the crypto community with a simpler, quicker and less expensive alternative to more and store digital value. We put our holders at the center of our ecosystem. $DXLM can be used in real life for transactions as well as in the metaverse. Doge Lumens is a utility solution that helps simplify De-fi, creating a network throughout the metaverse, while still allowing transactions peer to peer at lightning-fast speed. $DXLM is a community focused token with real world utility. The network helps make cross-border transactions faster, cheaper, and more efficient for the masses. We continually listen to our community, innovate on these ideas and create new and exciting ways for Doge Lumens, $DXLM to be the token of choice for today's transfers and tomorrow's digital lives. Doge Lumens trusted approach to Cryptocurrency is to integrate all community assets into a unified blockchain ecosystem making business truly efficient, transparent and reliable. The Doge Lumens team has developed a unique distribution model where active participants of the Doge Lumens community can claim a percent of this distribution wallet every day based on your experience point in the DXLM-FI ecosystem. These tokens have been set aside to be claimed by our community until the wallet has been fully shared. A lot more good surprise for the users and members!

MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!

Risorsa DogeLumens (DXLM)

Sito web ufficiale

Le persone chiedono anche: altre domande riguardo a DogeLumens (DXLM)

Disclaimer

I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.

DXLM in valute locali

1 DXLM in AUD
A$--
1 DXLM in GBP
--
1 DXLM in EUR
--
1 DXLM in USD
$--
1 DXLM in MYR
RM--
1 DXLM in TRY
--
1 DXLM in JPY
¥--
1 DXLM in RUB
--
1 DXLM in INR
--
1 DXLM in IDR
Rp--
1 DXLM in PHP
--
1 DXLM in EGP
￡E.--
1 DXLM in BRL
R$--
1 DXLM in CAD
C$--
1 DXLM in BDT
--
1 DXLM in NGN
--
1 DXLM in UAH
--
1 DXLM in VES
Bs--
1 DXLM in PKR
Rs--
1 DXLM in KZT
--
1 DXLM in THB
฿--
1 DXLM in TWD
NT$--
1 DXLM in CHF
Fr--
1 DXLM in HKD
HK$--
1 DXLM in MAD
.د.م--