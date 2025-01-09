Prezzo di dog spooning cat (SPOON)
Il prezzo attuale di dog spooning cat (SPOON) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 13.23K USD. Il prezzo di SPOON a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di dog spooning cat:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 142.78 USD
- dog spooning cat la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 931.36M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di SPOON in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di SPOON.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di dog spooning cat a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di dog spooning cat in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di dog spooning cat in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di dog spooning cat in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-28.52%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-34.99%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di dog spooning cat: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
+3.42%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
"dog spooning cat" (ticker: spoon) emerges as a delightful new project. Inspired by a heartwarming and widely-shared picture of a dog spooning a cat, this meme-based cryptocurrency captures a charming moment of love and companionship between two beloved pets. Dog coins are among the most popular meme coins in the crypto world. On the other hand, cat coins also have a strong following. "dog spooning cat" combines the best of both worlds by bringing together the appeal of both dog and cat coins. This project celebrates the bond between these two animals, aiming to unite dog and cat lovers rather than have them argue over which pet is better. At the heart of dog spooning cat is its enthusiastic and vibrant community. This project thrives on the active participation of its members, who are encouraged to share their love for dogs and cats through memes, artwork, and stories inspired by the original image of the dog spooning the cat. The goal is to create a fun and engaging environment where everyone can enjoy the companionship that these pets symbolize. The community is all about fun. Members create and share memes, participate in contests, and engage in playful banter about their favorite pets. It's a light-hearted space where creativity is celebrated. Dog and cat lovers often find themselves at odds, debating which pet is superior. "dog spooning cat" aims to end this debate by showcasing a touching moment of unity between a dog and a cat. The project encourages mutual appreciation and camaraderie among pet lovers. By combining the popularity of dog coins and cat coins, dog spooning cat offers a unique and appealing proposition. It’s a project that speaks to the heart, celebrating the love and companionship that pets bring into our lives. The project is driven by its community. Decisions are made by the members, and everyone has a chance to contribute and make their voice heard. With a focus on memes, contests, and community events, dog spooning cat ensures that there is never a dull moment. It’s a project that keeps the fun alive while also offering potential rewards for its participants. "dog spooning cat" (spoon) is more than just another meme coin; it's a celebration of the special bond between dogs and cats. By bringing together fans of both, it creates a joyful and inclusive community where everyone can share in the love and laughter. Whether you're a die-hard dog lover, a passionate cat enthusiast, or just someone who appreciates a good meme, dog spooning cat invites you to join in the fun and be part of this heartwarming crypto adventure.
