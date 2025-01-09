Prezzo di DGEN (DGEN)
Il prezzo attuale di DGEN (DGEN) oggi è 0.00156593 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di DGEN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di DGEN:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 306.33 USD
- DGEN la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +8.24%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di DGEN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di DGEN.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di DGEN a USD è stata $ +0.00011924.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DGEN in USD è stata di $ +0.0000196461.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DGEN in USD è stata di $ +0.0001495076.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di DGEN in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00011924
|+8.24%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0000196461
|+1.25%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0001495076
|+9.55%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di DGEN: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.48%
+8.24%
+12.27%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
## What Is DGEN? DGEN is an ERC-20 governance and utility token launched by the Degen DAO. DGEN is used to exert control over the Degen DAO and the assets it holds, including the Degen DAO treasury (which can be used to incentivize community builders and bring awareness to the community). DGEN is also incorporated in the Knight of Degen, Inc.’s (a.k.a., “KOD”) decentralized sports and entertainment community and powers tournaments, fantasy games, and other contests on the KOD platform via the KOD mobile and web apps. ## What is the Degen DAO? The Degen DAO is a decentralized ecosystem of web3 sports and competitive entertainment products built for a global community of fans. ## Mission Statement The Degen DAO is building a community-led Sports and Entertainment ecosystem where fans come to celebrate sports, action, and competition with friends and fans around the world. All of the applications and products developed for the Degen DAO ecosystem are connected in their mission of innovating on-chain for communal sports fandom and in-game action, creating new experiences and opportunities, elevating the sports they love. ## Community The launch of the Degen DAO establishes a framework by which the community adjacent to the Knights of Degen, Inc.’s platform can build alongside the core contributors and receive rewards in DGEN for developing key parts of the ecosystem (e.g., guilds and sub-DAOs, bounties, quests). ## Knights of Degen Inc. Knights of Degen Inc. is a web3 sports entertainment and gaming company, dedicated to building innovative games and intellectual property that leverage blockchain technology to unlock innovative experiences that align with the core mission of the Knights of Degen ecosystem and the Degen DAO. ## Where Can I Learn More About DGEN? Whitepaper: https://medium.com/knights-of-degen/knights-of-degen-whitepaper-7f00b405672a Purple Paper: https://knightsofdegen.gitbook.io/the-purple-paper/introduction/the-knights-of-degen
