Prezzo di Derby Stars RUN (DSRUN)
Il prezzo attuale di Derby Stars RUN (DSRUN) oggi è 0.0144079 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 2.77M USD. Il prezzo di DSRUN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Derby Stars RUN:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 11.73K USD
- Derby Stars RUN la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -4.48%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 193.61M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di DSRUN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di DSRUN.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Derby Stars RUN a USD è stata $ -0.00067658805388861.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Derby Stars RUN in USD è stata di $ -0.0010614919.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Derby Stars RUN in USD è stata di $ +0.0085468109.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Derby Stars RUN in USD è stata di $ +0.002620154858232032.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00067658805388861
|-4.48%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0010614919
|-7.36%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0085468109
|+59.32%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.002620154858232032
|+22.23%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Derby Stars RUN: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.05%
-4.48%
-7.80%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Derby Stars game is all about raising and racing horses. The goal of the game is to breed, grow, train, and trade your horse NFTs, as well as compete in PVE and PVP races, in order to earn tokens as rewards. What makes your project unique? Because of Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Horse racing game genre is a booming field in the world. But unfortunately, I could not find any dominant or entertaining horse racing games in Web 3 yet. We have experience developing the successful mobile horse racing game known as Derby Days 10 years ago. Now all the members are reunited in order to prove that we can make a great Web 3 horse racing game once again. History of your project. Core team came from big game companies like EA, Nexon, NC, Com2us, Jam City, etc. The team size is around 30 people. 90% are for Game Development and 10% who know Web3 very well are for Business. We together developed Derby days 10 years ago and now we together are developing the derby stars again. What’s next for your project? The game is scheduled to be released on August 7th. After releasing Derby Stars, we would focus on marketing for user acquisition and update for Rental system and new content. What can your token be used for? RUN tokens have a fixed max supply (500M) and act as a fuel for Derby Stars ecosystem.
