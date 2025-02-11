Logo Department of Government Inefficiency

Il prezzo attuale di Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) oggi è 0.00019643 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 196.33K USD. Il prezzo di DOGIN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Department of Government Inefficiency:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 4.50K USD
- Department of Government Inefficiency la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -2.04%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 1.00B USD

Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di DOGIN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute.

Andamento dei prezzi di Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) in USD

Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Department of Government Inefficiency a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Department of Government Inefficiency in USD è stata di $ -0.0001132591.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Department of Government Inefficiency in USD è stata di $ -0.0001577890.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Department of Government Inefficiency in USD è stata di $ -0.0013495494083262758.

PeriodoVariazione (USD)Variazione (%)
Oggi$ 0-2.04%
30 giorni$ -0.0001132591-57.65%
60 giorni$ -0.0001577890-80.32%
90 giorni$ -0.0013495494083262758-87.29%

Analisi del prezzo di Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN)

Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Department of Government Inefficiency: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:

+0.15%

-2.04%

-8.43%

Informazioni sul mercato di Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN)

Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:

Che cos'è Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN)

DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”. Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action. The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon. We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP. To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed. By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.

MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo.

Risorsa Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN)

Sito web ufficiale

Disclaimer

I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.

