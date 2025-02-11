Prezzo di Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN)
Il prezzo attuale di Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) oggi è 0.00019643 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 196.33K USD. Il prezzo di DOGIN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Department of Government Inefficiency:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 4.50K USD
- Department of Government Inefficiency la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -2.04%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 1.00B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di DOGIN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di DOGIN.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Department of Government Inefficiency a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Department of Government Inefficiency in USD è stata di $ -0.0001132591.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Department of Government Inefficiency in USD è stata di $ -0.0001577890.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Department of Government Inefficiency in USD è stata di $ -0.0013495494083262758.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-2.04%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0001132591
|-57.65%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0001577890
|-80.32%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.0013495494083262758
|-87.29%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Department of Government Inefficiency: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.15%
-2.04%
-8.43%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”. Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action. The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon. We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP. To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed. By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
