Prezzo di Defi For You (DFY)
Il prezzo attuale di Defi For You (DFY) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 115.23K USD. Il prezzo di DFY a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Defi For You:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 2.66K USD
- Defi For You la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +11.42%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 601.42M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di DFY in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di DFY.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Defi For You a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Defi For You in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Defi For You in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Defi For You in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+11.42%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+0.91%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-11.30%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Defi For You: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.34%
+11.42%
+6.96%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
"DeFi For You is a crypto pawnbroking platform that facilitates lending by securing crypto and NFT collateral packages in smart contracts which are released when the loan is repaid or a liquidation threshold is met. The project is positioning itself as the leading pawnbroking platform in the crypto and NFT world. We have also developed a system for 'Evaluators' - most of whom are licensed pawnbrokers - to connect with borrowers in DeFi and offer them crypto loans against digital or physical assets. These pawnbrokers are uniquely positioned in that they have a licensed and secure premises to store hard assets. They store the asset, issue an NFT representing it to the borrower, and then burn the NFT when the asset is reclaimed. Our dev team took inspiration from the UI of Booking.com to design the layout of featured crypto pawnshops on the platform. They also designed an on-chain reputation system for lenders and borrowers, which denotes how many transactions they have had and their record of integrity when using the platform. We have developed an NFT marketplace with a special NFT Pawn Market integrated into it. This allows people to list NFTs for sale, auction, or pawn. It also means buyers can get great deals on NFTs that have been repossessed by lenders, who are now looking to cash in on the digital asset they have gained. DeFi For You will be launching lending pools in Q1 2022 to increase the value of its DeFi platform. This will allow users to quickly lend and borrow from pools with interest rates determined algorithmically. DeFi For You was founded by Adam Christopher Chaplin, who was a co-founder of Travala.com (AVA). The project is in the process of inking partnerships with major pawnbroking companies and banks to expand its reach and bring the world of pawnbroking into the crypto space. DeFi For You is built on Binance Smart Chain and the native DFY token is a BE20 - BEP2 bridge. It is used for fees on the platform, as well as loan currency, repayment currency, and collateral for loans."
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 DFY in AUD
A$--
|1 DFY in GBP
￡--
|1 DFY in EUR
€--
|1 DFY in USD
$--
|1 DFY in MYR
RM--
|1 DFY in TRY
₺--
|1 DFY in JPY
¥--
|1 DFY in RUB
₽--
|1 DFY in INR
₹--
|1 DFY in IDR
Rp--
|1 DFY in PHP
₱--
|1 DFY in EGP
￡E.--
|1 DFY in BRL
R$--
|1 DFY in CAD
C$--
|1 DFY in BDT
৳--
|1 DFY in NGN
₦--
|1 DFY in UAH
₴--
|1 DFY in VES
Bs--
|1 DFY in PKR
Rs--
|1 DFY in KZT
₸--
|1 DFY in THB
฿--
|1 DFY in TWD
NT$--
|1 DFY in CHF
Fr--
|1 DFY in HKD
HK$--
|1 DFY in MAD
.د.م--