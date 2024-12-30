Prezzo di Cybria (CYBA)
Il prezzo attuale di Cybria (CYBA) oggi è 0.00167996 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 1.35M USD. Il prezzo di CYBA a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Cybria:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 58.25K USD
- Cybria la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.80%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 805.12M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di CYBA in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di CYBA.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Cybria a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cybria in USD è stata di $ +0.0005035449.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cybria in USD è stata di $ +0.0012289332.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cybria in USD è stata di $ -0.0001995965337043209.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-1.80%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0005035449
|+29.97%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0012289332
|+73.15%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.0001995965337043209
|-10.61%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Cybria: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.65%
-1.80%
-0.25%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Cybria is a new Layer 2 Blockchain project. Cybria built on top of the Ethereum network. It aims to enhance scalability, transaction speed, and security within the Ethereum ecosystem while leveraging Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to ensure network safety and improve performance. CYBRIA is designed to address the limitations of the Ethereum network by providing a scalable, secure, and efficient Layer 2 solution. By utilizing Layer 2 scaling techniques, CYBRIA aims to reduce transaction costs and increase the throughput of the Ethereum network. What makes your project unique? Cybria is the first Layer 2 Blockchain Integrated with AI. AI plays a crucial role in enhancing various aspects of CYBRIA. AI technologies are used for threat detection, analyzing suspicious transaction behavior, and providing intelligent monitoring and network management. History of your project. Cybria just launched 1 month ago. Launched on 8th August 2023. Our liquidity is locked for 1 year. We have done KYC and Audit at Solidproof. We are just getting started, we are building steadily and have high hopes for the bullrun to come. What’s next for your project? For now, Cybria have Have several utilities that are live: - Cybria Swap - Cybria Staking - Cybria Testnet We have applied to CMC. For now, we are completing Cybria Mainnet and Bridge. After that, people can launch projects on Cybria Chain. Next plan for the project is listing on serveral Cex dan expand Partnership. What can your token be used for? Blockchain : Cybria Chain are designed to address some of the scalability and efficiency challenges faced by Layer 1. Cybria Chain can improve the performance and capabilities of blockchain networks while still benefiting from the security and decentralization of the underlying Layer 1 blockchain. Also Cybria can reduced the transaction fees and faster transaction confirmation. Token : - Transaction fees : Cybria often used to pay for transaction fees within the Layer 2 network. These fees can be significantly lower than those on the Layer 1 blockchain, making it more cost-effective for users to interact with decentralized applications (DApps) and perform transactions. - Security : to ensure the security of the network. For example, tokens may be staked or used as collateral to participate in the consensus mechanism or to challenge incorrect or fraudulent transactions. - Governance : can be used for governance purposes within the Layer 2 network. Token holders may have voting rights to decide on network upgrades, parameter changes, and other governance-related decisions. - Interoperability : Cybria designed to be interoperable with tokens on other Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This allows for seamless asset transfer and cross-chain interactions.
|1 CYBA in AUD
A$0.002687936
|1 CYBA in GBP
￡0.0013271684
|1 CYBA in EUR
€0.001595962
|1 CYBA in USD
$0.00167996
|1 CYBA in MYR
RM0.0075094212
|1 CYBA in TRY
₺0.0591849908
|1 CYBA in JPY
¥0.2651312872
|1 CYBA in RUB
₽0.1772189804
|1 CYBA in INR
₹0.1434517844
|1 CYBA in IDR
Rp27.0961252388
|1 CYBA in PHP
₱0.0972864836
|1 CYBA in EGP
￡E.0.085425966
|1 CYBA in BRL
R$0.0103989524
|1 CYBA in CAD
C$0.0024191424
|1 CYBA in BDT
৳0.2010240136
|1 CYBA in NGN
₦2.6005444808
|1 CYBA in UAH
₴0.0705751196
|1 CYBA in VES
Bs0.08567796
|1 CYBA in PKR
Rs0.468204852
|1 CYBA in KZT
₸0.880467036
|1 CYBA in THB
฿0.0571858384
|1 CYBA in TWD
NT$0.0550858884
|1 CYBA in CHF
Fr0.001511964
|1 CYBA in HKD
HK$0.0130364896
|1 CYBA in MAD
.د.م0.016967596