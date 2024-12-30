Prezzo di Cult of Pepe (COPE)
Il prezzo attuale di Cult of Pepe (COPE) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 431.88K USD. Il prezzo di COPE a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Cult of Pepe:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 26.04K USD
- Cult of Pepe la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +9.57%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.91M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di COPE in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di COPE.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Cult of Pepe a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cult of Pepe in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cult of Pepe in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cult of Pepe in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+9.57%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-35.03%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Cult of Pepe: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.03%
+9.57%
+72.04%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
The Cult of Pepe is a meme coin project built on the Solana blockchain, bringing the popular Pepe meme character into the digital currency space with a strong emphasis on community and the "memecult" culture. In a world where blockchain technology and meme culture intersect, the Cult of Pepe seeks to create a united, decentralized ecosystem for meme enthusiasts, especially fans of the iconic Pepe the Frog character. As a Solana-based coin, the Cult of Pepe benefits from the high-speed, low-cost transactions Solana offers, making it an attractive platform for trading and engaging with meme-based coins. Solana's technology allows for swift and cheap interactions, which is a critical component for the success of meme coins where frequent trading and community-driven momentum are key. For many supporters, this fusion of tech and culture brings together both a sense of belonging and the potential for financial growth, blending the community appeal of memes with blockchain incentives. The Cult of Pepe taps into the idea of creating a "memecult," a collective identity that goes beyond just trading a coin—it’s about shared values, humor, and internet culture. Unlike traditional coins, which may focus on specific use cases or utility functions, the Cult of Pepe is more of a social movement within the cryptocurrency world. This kind of project leans into the power of community, aiming to create a sense of loyalty and excitement among holders and supporters. This memecult approach is not unique, as meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have similarly capitalized on humor, internet culture, and strong community engagement to create impressive followings. However, the Cult of Pepe stands out by specifically targeting fans of Pepe memes, a group already familiar with the themes of irony, humor, and a slightly rebellious spirit. For many within this circle, owning the Cult of Pepe coin is about more than potential gains—it’s about participating in a collective digital movement that values creativity, humor, and independence. With a devoted online presence, the Cult of Pepe is able to engage with its audience regularly, encouraging members to share memes, participate in community events, and "cope" together, reinforcing the bonds within the group. Terms like “cope harder” are used playfully within the community to signify resilience and perseverance. For its members, this creates a dynamic experience that extends beyond just holding a coin and instead feels like belonging to an exclusive, ongoing joke. As meme coins continue to grow in popularity and blockchain ecosystems expand, projects like Cult of Pepe highlight how digital currency can offer more than financial utility; they can build a culture. It’s this blending of digital identity, humor, and collective spirit that drives Cult of Pepe and other similar communities forward.
