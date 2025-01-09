Prezzo di Crazy Tiger (CRAZYTIGER)
Il prezzo attuale di Crazy Tiger (CRAZYTIGER) oggi è 0.0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di CRAZYTIGER a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Crazy Tiger:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 30.72 USD
- Crazy Tiger la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.32%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di CRAZYTIGER in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di CRAZYTIGER.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Crazy Tiger a USD è stata $ 0.0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Crazy Tiger in USD è stata di $ 0.0000000000.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Crazy Tiger in USD è stata di $ 0.0000000000.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Crazy Tiger in USD è stata di $ -0.0000000000000000000035380312144052444.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0.0
|+0.32%
|30 giorni
|$ 0.0000000000
|-0.88%
|60 giorni
|$ 0.0000000000
|+5.37%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.0000000000000000000035380312144052444
|-100.00%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Crazy Tiger: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.10%
+0.32%
+0.34%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Crazy Tiger is a rapidly growing community with an ambition to infiltrate every household and provide you with X. It strives to become the most beloved and successful project by adhering to all market standards and surpassing all indicators. The community of Crazy Tiger is robust and supportive, encouraging each other to succeed. Unlike fraudulent projects that have eroded people's trust in the market, Crazy Tiger aims to restore this trust and ensure the safety of investors. What makes your project unique? Crazy Tiger is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem. Crazy. One of the main issues cryptocurrency projects face is the lack of continuous volume. This problem dampens marketing and development during low-volume days/weeks or even months.Crazy Tiger solves this by hedging a portion of the marketing wallet into Yield bearing assets to generate additional income that can be used to develop further, Market, and in the future, reward holders with BSC through Crazy Tiger. History of your project. Crazy Tiger is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem. Crazy Tiger launched on April 11, 2023 with Ten Septillion billion CRAZYTIGERtokens. What’s next for your project? Long Term vision is to dominate the metaverse ecosystem (CrazytigerVerse). In CrazytigerVerse, the platform envisions reducing the carbon footprint of a province managed within the global map created. What can your token be used for? Crazy Tiger aims to offer a variety of options to the users for improving their carbon footprints by using green energy and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, planting more trees, and helping to reduce and combat global warming.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
