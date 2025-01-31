Prezzo di Cockcardano ($COCK)
Il prezzo attuale di Cockcardano ($COCK) oggi è 0.00620678 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di $COCK a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Cockcardano:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 102.56K USD
- Cockcardano la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +5.29%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di $COCK in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di $COCK.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Cockcardano a USD è stata $ +0.00031181.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cockcardano in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cockcardano in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cockcardano in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00031181
|+5.29%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Cockcardano: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.20%
+5.29%
--
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
🔥 COCK Token – The Ultimate Cross-Chain MemeFi Powerhouse 🔥 In just under 20 days, $COCK has smashed expectations, broken ATHs, and built a project that’s shaking up Cardano and the entire crypto space. 🐓 What Makes $COCK Special? The Name: Love it or hate it, the energy and engagement it generates are undeniable. The nuance in language and wild appeal set us apart. #MEMEFI Pioneer: We’re not just another meme coin. $COCK is leading a movement by combining DeFi mechanics, game theory, and community engagement into a groundbreaking ecosystem. COCKARENA: At the core of our ecosystem is the COCKARENA, a PvP HODL game. Players battle it out, and early exit fees fuel redistributions, burns, and the treasury. This ensures price appreciation and long-term sustainability for loyal holders. 🎰 The COCK Casino Our casino isn’t just fun—it’s a serious revenue stream for the FLOCK. Games: Bonanza, Crash, Blackjack, and Roulette (coming soon!). Impact: Over 7,834 ADA in profits generated within days, directly supporting rewards, burns, and reinvestment. 💰 COCK-ARENA Loans Unlock liquidity without selling your tokens. Loan Terms: Borrow up to 30% of your holdings while continuing to earn rewards in the arena. Investor Focus: Perfect for savvy investors staying in the game while tapping into their holdings. 🤝 Our Insane Partnerships We’re bridging gaps, building alliances, and breaking barriers across the crypto space. Key Partners: DANZO: Powering #MEMEFI with Arena, Casino, and Loans. KLENEK: Interactive training room. HSKN (Charles Hoskilien): Supporting and starting COCKPIN with 115 AIR NODES for DePIN aggregation. Plans to add APEX and Earth Nodes through a crypto company incorporated in Costa Rica. ELITE CATS / SNEKKIES / HOT / BANK: Rewarding NFT holders with COCK-LOCK tokens and vice versa. OCKZ: COCKSOCKS, Golden Cock Ticket (1M COCK), airdrop rewards, and whitelist perks for holders of 200 ADA worth of $COCK. OLI Partnership: Content Creation: Lux and the team are crafting engaging educational content about memes and MemeFi for OLi's platform. Strategic Investment: The OLi Community Trust will invest in $COCK, distributing 100% of rewards to $OLI holders. Community Reach: Over 22,000 learners will discover $COCK through OLi's gamified ecosystem. Hi-Rez the Rapper: Expanding reach in marketing and entertainment. KUNO, CALEB, CADEN, FITY, ROVER, WhaleInsider: Influential collaborators driving crypto adoption and growth. Cardano Girls: Helping us understand and communicate effectively with ADA’s female audience. WallStreetBets: Breaking barriers and increasing engagement. Antonio Brown: Endorsing, supporting, and even playing in the casino and arena! Advisors: BERIS, HECKTHESNEK, RTB, CRYPTOGENIUS: Trusted names advising and supporting the project. Future Partnerships: More collaborations are in the pipeline to continue expanding engagement and bring new eyes to ADA and CNTs. 🔥 Unmatched Results in Just 20 Days Supply Burned: 1.65%, worth 148K ADA! Arena Fees Collected: 54M COCK, worth over 500K ADA, fueling rewards, burns, and partnerships. Staked COCK-LOCK: 11M COCK-LOCK in the liquid staking platform, with more coming. Casino Revenue: Skyrocketing profits directly rewarding holders and growing the treasury. Top Blast Contests: Generated over 120K ADA in volume, rewarding participants with over 50K ADA in prizes. 🌍 Our Vision To be the most decentralized, rewarding, and innovative token on Cardano while fostering cross-chain collaboration and onboarding the masses. Breaking Barriers: We’re bringing BTC, ETH, SOL, and other chains into the fold. Community-Driven: Focused on building bridges and showcasing that crypto can be fun, rewarding, and sustainable. Expansion: This is just the beginning. With more burns, rewards, and partnerships on the way, $COCK is set to redefine what’s possible in the MemeFi space. 💎 Time in the arena > Timing the market. The FLOCK is unstoppable. Let’s keep breaking walls for Cardano and onboard new users as we take $COCK to new heights.
