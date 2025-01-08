Prezzo di Chappie (CHAP)
Il prezzo attuale di Chappie (CHAP) oggi è 0.00003891 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di CHAP a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Chappie:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 11.84 USD
- Chappie la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di CHAP in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di CHAP.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Chappie a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Chappie in USD è stata di $ -0.0000089417.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Chappie in USD è stata di $ -0.0000098464.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Chappie in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0000089417
|-22.98%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0000098464
|-25.30%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Chappie: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
+9.32%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Chappie represents an exceptional automaton that transcends conventional norms—a harmonious convergence of pioneering thought, autonomously advancing ingenuity, and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence that can be applied to any crypto projects' Telegram, and Discord in the near future. The familiar realm of monotony fades into obscurity as Chappie ushers in a new era of interactions that mimic human discourse, replete with eloquent banter, charismatic demeanor, and even a touch of animated humor facilitated by GIF imagery. What makes your project unique? Incorporating a spectrum of distinctive features, Chappie emerges as an entity facilitating interactions akin to human discourse, seamlessly orchestrated through the finesse of AI expertise. The offering extends beyond mere conversational exchanges, delving into the realm of tailored, data-driven insights, enabling the wielder to harness the potency of information for astute decision-making. The crux of Chappie's innovation lies in its dynamic acquisition of intelligence, a continuous process of learning, evolution, and adaptability, thereby enhancing the sophistication of each interaction. Temporal constraints dissolve as Chappie stands prepared for engagement at all hours, nullifying the limitations imposed by global time zones—an embodiment of ceaseless availability within the realm of discourse. History of your project. Chappie was founded in Jan 2023 and the team is made up of 5 Crypto enthusiastic developers and 4 core marketing team members, with the concept is to create a user-friendly telegram bot to address moderation issues faced by communities, and aim to create a seamless and enriching experience for teams involved in crypto projects. Chappie bot has been in use since last week starting with Chappie's Telegram. Chappie token $CHAP was launched on UniSwap on 16th of August, with more than 1M trading volume within 12 hours, and more than 800 holders currently. Chappie has already onboarded some external projects to utilise Chappie bot on Telegram, and around 50 more projects are interested in starting to utilise Chappie in the near future. What’s next for your project? The project is actively progressing with a series of strategic steps. After a successful launch on UniSwap, the team collected valuable community feedback. Subsequently, they initiated the development of new features, refined marketing strategies, and expanded partnerships for Chappie. Upcoming plans include the introduction of the Chappie web portal, which will enhance the knowledge base with an enriched data feed. Multilingual support and diverse Chappie personalities are also on the horizon, catering to a wider range of projects and enhancing user experiences. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish Chappie Support, an exclusive initiative aimed at providing tailored solutions for dedicated Chappie supporters and partners. This underscores the project's commitment to nurturing strong community ties and collaborative relationships. What can your token be used for? The utility of Chappie's token ($CHAP) is multi-faceted, encompassing a range of valuable functions within the project's ecosystem. Holders of $CHAP are granted access to unlock premium Chappie features as outlined in the project's roadmap, enhancing their engagement and interaction capabilities. Additionally, $CHAP token holders participate in a revenue-sharing mechanism, ensuring that they benefit collectively from the project's success. The token also facilitates staking opportunities, enabling users to earn rewards while contributing to the network's stability. With $CHAP tokens, holders acquire voting power, thereby influencing the direction of Chappie's future features and developments through democratic decision-making processes. Furthermore, $CHAP holders enjoy referral bonuses, underscoring the project's dedication to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with its supportive community.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 CHAP in AUD
A$0.000062256
|1 CHAP in GBP
￡0.000031128
|1 CHAP in EUR
€0.0000373536
|1 CHAP in USD
$0.00003891
|1 CHAP in MYR
RM0.000175095
|1 CHAP in TRY
₺0.0013766358
|1 CHAP in JPY
¥0.006155562
|1 CHAP in RUB
₽0.004069986
|1 CHAP in INR
₹0.0033415908
|1 CHAP in IDR
Rp0.6275805573
|1 CHAP in PHP
₱0.0022719549
|1 CHAP in EGP
￡E.0.001968846
|1 CHAP in BRL
R$0.0002385183
|1 CHAP in CAD
C$0.0000556413
|1 CHAP in BDT
৳0.004739238
|1 CHAP in NGN
₦0.0601389069
|1 CHAP in UAH
₴0.0016552314
|1 CHAP in VES
Bs0.00206223
|1 CHAP in PKR
Rs0.0109049166
|1 CHAP in KZT
₸0.0206857233
|1 CHAP in THB
฿0.0013470642
|1 CHAP in TWD
NT$0.0012785826
|1 CHAP in CHF
Fr0.0000354081
|1 CHAP in HKD
HK$0.0003023307
|1 CHAP in MAD
.د.م0.0003914346